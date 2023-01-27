Rams to hire Mike LaFleur to be their offensive coordinator

Rams coach Sean McVay will hire Mike LaFleur as offensive coordinator, with the deal expected to be finalized this weekend, a person with knowledge of the situation said Friday.

LaFleur replaces Liam Coen, who left the Rams staff after one season to return to the post of offensive coordinator and play caller at the University of Kentucky.

LaFleur, 36, was not retained as the New York Jets’ offensive coordinator after working under coach Robert Saleh for two seasons.

LaFleur’s brother, Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur, was the Rams’ offensive coordinator in McVay’s first season in 2017.

The Rams, winners of Super Bowl LVI, finished 5-12 this season, the worst season-after performance by a champion in NFL history.

McVay is the play caller and defacto offensive coordinator for the Rams.

This season, the Rams ranked last in the NFL in total offense and 27th in passing, rushing and points per game.

The Jets ranked 25th in total offense, 15th in passing, 26th in rushing and 29th in scoring en route to a 7-10 finish.

In choosing LaFleur, McVay passed over three members of the Rams staff — associate head coach Thomas Brown, senior offensive assistant Greg Olson and quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson. All three interviewed to become offensive coordinator for the Chargers.

LaFleur began his NFL coaching career in 2015 as an offensive assistant for the Atlanta Falcons. He was the San Francisco 49ers’ passing game coordinator from 2017 to 2020.