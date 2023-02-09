Andy Reid’s fingerprints still on Eagles’ roster more than a decade after he left

Andy Reid was the Philadelphia Eagles coach when the team drafted linebacker Brandon Graham in 2010, center Jason Kelce in 2011 and defensive lineman Fletcher Cox in 2012.

The three players remain stalwarts for a team that will try to prevent Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs from winning a second Super Bowl title in four years.

Reid gave all three players hugs Monday during the so-called Super Bowl “opening night.”

“We go our separate ways and get ready to play,” Reid said this week, “but I’m proud of ‘em.”

Graham said it was the first time he had spoken with Reid since Reid led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory at the end of the 2019 season.

“We had won the Super Bowl already,” Graham said of the Eagles’ victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII to end the 2017 season, “and to see him finally win one, it was definitely a great feeling.

“So, yeah man, it’s come full circle for me now playing against my former coach and going into Year 13 still with the Eagles. I couldn’t ask for a better year going to the Super Bowl.”

Kelce, the older brother of Chiefs star tight end Jason Kelce, said he has remained in touch with Reid.

“Andy was an incredible meaningful mentor, coach and person in my life when I first got to the NFL,” he said. “He’s been really meaningful to my brother. ... I consider it an honor to have been drafted by such a legendary coach. I guarantee Brandon and Fletcher feel the same way.”

Said Cox: “He gave me a chance. He drafted me and believed in me. I’m sure I’ll see him before and after the game, so that’s a relationship you’ll never lose.”