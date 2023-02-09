Advertisement
Sports

Patrick Mahomes wins NFL MVP ahead of Super Bowl

NFL MVP Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes except his award on tape during the NFL Honors award show.
NFL MVP Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes except his award on tape during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 57 on Thursday in Phoenix.
(David J. Phillip / Associated Press)
By Gary Klein
Staff WriterFollow
Share
PHOENIX — 

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes picked up another major award on his way to his third Super Bowl appearance.

On Thursday night, during the “NFL Honors” broadcast, Mahomes was announced as the NFL’s most valuable player, which is determined by Associated Press balloting.

Mahomes, who also won the award in 2018, is preparing for Sunday’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium.

Advertisement

“First of all, I want to thank God for giving me this platform and putting so many amazing people around me to help support this dream I’ve had since I was a little kid,” Mahomes said in a recorded statement. He thanked his wife and family, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, general manager Brett Veach and coach Andy Reid and his staff.

“And most of all my teammates,” Mahomes said. “I would never be standing here today without y’all. Every day, giving everything that we have together to go for the ultimate goal: the Super Bowl. Let’s continue to go for that dream this weekend.”

Kansas City Chiefs mascot KC Wolf motivates fans during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game

Sports

Super Bowl LVII: How Kansas City Chiefs mascot KC Wolf nearly died on the job

Kansas City Chiefs mascot KC Wolf nearly died on the job. Since 1989, Dan Meers has portrayed the mascot, who already is entertaining at the 2023 Super Bowl.

Mahomes, 27, this season passed for a career-best 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns, with 12 interceptions, and has led the Chiefs to their third Super Bowl in four seasons.

Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson was offensive player of the year, San Francisco 49ers end Nick Bosa defensive player of the year.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott won the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

Former Chargers coach Don Coryell was part of a Hall of Fame class that included defensive back Ronde Barber, cornerback Darrelle Revis, offensive tackle Joe Thomas, linebacker Zach Thomas, edge DeMarcus Ware, linebacker Chuck Howley, defensive lineman Joe Klecko and defensive back Ken Riley.

Sports
Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement