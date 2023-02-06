Advertisement
The Times podcast: A Super Bowl with two Black quarterbacks

Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds up the Lamar Hunt Trophy after the AFC championship game.
(Associated Press)
Listen to this episode of The Times:

For decades, NFL teams actively discouraged Black players from playing quarterback, the sport’s marquee position.

Today, we go through this shameful history — and celebrate this year’s historic Super Bowl, which features two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times opinion columnist LZ Granderson

More reading:

Column: The NFL should stop running from its racial history

No one should forget about Doug Williams

The Big Book Of Black Quarterbacks

About The Times

“The Times” is produced by Denise Guerra, Kasia Broussalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Roberto Reyes and Nicolas Perez. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our fellow is Helen Li. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera, Heba Elorbany and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.
