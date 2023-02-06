The Times podcast: A Super Bowl with two Black quarterbacks
Share
Listen to this episode of The Times:
For decades, NFL teams actively discouraged Black players from playing quarterback, the sport’s marquee position.
Today, we go through this shameful history — and celebrate this year’s historic Super Bowl, which features two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times opinion columnist LZ Granderson
More reading:
Column: The NFL should stop running from its racial history
No one should forget about Doug Williams
About The Times
“The Times” is produced by Denise Guerra, Kasia Broussalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Roberto Reyes and Nicolas Perez. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our fellow is Helen Li. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera, Heba Elorbany and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.