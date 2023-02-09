2023 Super Bowl, Chiefs-Eagles matchups, analysis, prediction: And the winner is...

Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark readies to sack Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow during the AFC championship game. (Reed Hoffmann / Associated Press)

FRANK CLARK, defensive end: There’s been so much attention given to Jones that people tend to overlook Clark, who is third on the all-time list of postseason sacks with 13½. He’s close to tying Bruce Smith for second place.

JAYLEN WATSON, cornerback: He’s a rookie seventh-round pick who has come up with some big interceptions, one in each of the playoff games and a 99-yard pick-6 against the Chargers early in the season.

JERICK McKINNON, running back: He’s an experienced back with good hands out of the backfield and a capable blocker. The Chiefs are going to need that against a Philadelphia team that had 70 sacks this season — and with a compromised Mahomes.