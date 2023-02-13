Another Super Bowl could be heading to L.A. sooner than you think

With Super Bowl LVII in the books, the Arizona host committee was able to exhale Monday morning and passed the football — figuratively and literally — to its counterparts from Las Vegas, where next year’s game will take place.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who only hours earlier had presented the Lombardi Trophy to the Kansas City Chiefs, meant to make reference to Las Vegas in his introductory comments but accidentally said “Los Angeles” before laughing and quickly correcting himself.

Since he raised the topic, when is L.A. getting its next Super Bowl?

Although Goodell isn’t saying, the most likely window for a second Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium is at the end of the 2025 or ’26 season, meaning the games would be played in early 2026 or ’27.

The World Cup in 2026 will be a factor, as L.A. is one of the host cities, as will the Olympic Games in the summer of 2028. It’s highly unlikely the league would award L.A. a Super Bowl to be played in the same year as the city is hosting the Olympics.

As it stands, the NFL has its next two Super Bowl cities lined up — Las Vegas and New Orleans — and more plans are expected to come into focus this year.

Goodell said the league will be announcing one if not two future Super Bowl cities later this year.

“They need more planning, more timing, so we need, actually more years, because they just get bigger and bigger,” he said. “And so we need to have a little bit more of a runway to try to do some of the planning that we now do around [the] Super Bowl.”