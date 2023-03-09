Advertisement
Former NBA star Shawn Kemp arrested in connection with drive-by shooting

Former NBA star Shawn Kemp speaks during the Seattle Kraken's NHL hockey expansion draft event in Seattle, July 21, 2021.
(Ted S. Warren / Associated Press)
Associated Press
TACOMA, Wash. — 

Former NBA star Shawn Kemp was arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Tacoma, Wash. No one was injured.

Online jail records show Kemp was booked for investigation of felony drive-by shooting shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

A Pierce County Superior Court calendar showed that Kemp, 53, was scheduled to make a court appearance Thursday afternoon, though Adam Faber, a spokesman for the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office, said that would only occur if charges are filed.

No charges had been filed as of Thursday morning.

Kemp, who has two licensed cannabis stores in Seattle, was a six-time NBA All-Star and played for the Seattle SuperSonics from 1989 to 1997. He also played for Cleveland, Portland and Orlando.

Kemp debuted in the NBA during the 1989-90 season as a 20-year-old who had never played college basketball. He became known for his high-flying, athletic dunks.

