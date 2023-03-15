Full coverage: 2023 World Baseball Classic

The 2023 World Classic is underway with 20 countries participating in the international tournament. This is the fifth edition of the tournament to take place and first since 2017.

Pool play began on March 8 in Phoenix, Miami, Tokyo and Taichung, Taiwan with Miami also hosting the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship. Quarterfinals begin March 15, semifinals on March 19 and 20, and the championship game on March 21. The United States is the defending champion.

Several Dodgers, Angels and MLB stars are playing in the WBC such as Shohei Ohtani, Julio Urías, Mookie Betts, Mike Trout, Freddie Freeman, Austin Barnes, Will Smith, Trea Turner, and others.

Check out The Times’ complete coverage of the 2023 World Baseball Classic.