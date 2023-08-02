Report says WrestleMania had a positive economic impact in L.A.

Over 80,000 attended the first night of WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

WrestleMania sold out two nights at SoFi Stadium in early April, and according to one report, had a positive economic impact on the area.

WrestleMania generated $215 million in economic impact for the Los Angeles region, a study conducted by Applied Analysis stated.

The two-night event was attended by 161,892 fans, making it the highest-grossing and most-attended event in WWE history. According to the report, out-of-town visitors stayed an average of 4.1 nights in the L.A. area, with more than half of attendees coming from outside of Southern California and about 25,000 people coming from other countries.

This year’s WrestleMania featured The Usos vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens on the first night and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes on the second night.

Next year’s WrestleMania will be held in Philadelphia.