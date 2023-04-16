Kyle Kirkwood goes from promising to proven with Grand Prix of Long Beach win

Kyle Kirkwood celebrates after winning the Grand Prix of Long Beach on Sunday for his first IndyCar Series triumph.

Kyle Kirkwood was a phenom on training wheels, perhaps the most successful driver ever along the Road to Indy — what amounts to the bush leagues of racing. Yet after a little more than one year in the IndyCar big leagues, his reputation had turned.

He found trouble. He caused trouble. Somehow, some way, he’d torpedo his own chances and even the chances of others.

Still, his talent was undeniable. So a few weeks ago, the chief strategist for Andretti Autosport, former driver Bryan Herta, switched from advising his son Colton — a rising star in his own right — to work with Kirkwood, the newest member of the Andretti team.

The transformation was immediate, lifting Kirkwood to the pole at the Grand Prix of Long Beach and to the top of the podium Sunday. It was the first IndyCar win for the 24-year-old from Jupiter, Fla.

“To have my first win at Long Beach is incredible and Bryan did a fantastic job on strategy,” he said. “Besides [the Indianapolis 500], this is our most prestigious race. When I won, I was trying to hold tears back in the car. I’ve never felt that before.”

On an ideal day before a sold-out crowd, the 48th running of the Grand Prix through palm-lined streets of Long Beach provided plenty of pathos, intrigue and triumph for the film crew shooting “100 Days to Indy,” a six-episode docuseries that will premiere April 27 and culminate with a finale focused on the Indy 500 on May 28.

Fellow Andretti Autosport drivers Romain Grosjean and Colton Herta finished second and fourth, respectively, and the top five finishers drove Hondas. Marcus Ericsson (third) and Alex Palou (fifth) drive for Chip Ganassi Racing.

Grosjean, who finished second at Long Beach last year as well, didn’t try to pass Kirkwood, even though he’d conserved fuel and during the last few laps could have utilized push-to-pass – a button on the steering wheel that provides a driver with the ability to give his car a short burst of speed if he has sufficient fuel.

Late in the first race of the year at St. Petersburg, Fla., Grosjean was in a tight battle for the lead with Scott McLaughlin when their cars made contact and they both crashed into the tire barrier.

Kyle Kirkwood drives his car around the Grand Prix of Long Beach street course on Sunday. (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

Grosjean wasn’t about to allow something similar to occur abreast the iconic dolphin fountain at Long Beach, especially not with the leader his teammate Kirkwood.

“I didn’t even once try to win today,” Grosjean said. “I guess I saved too much fuel.”

Kirkwood led for 53 laps of the 85 laps, conjuring memories of his 2021 season driving in the Indy Lights series, when he won 10 of 20 races for Andretti. Last year, however, Andretti didn’t have an IndyCar slot for him, so Kirkwood spent a frustrating rookie year driving for A.J. Foyt Enterprises.

A spot with Andretti opened last offseason, Kirkwood jumped at it and Bryan Herta became his strategist before the Grand Prix at Texas a few weeks ago.

“Kyle is easy because despite his relative inexperience, he’s probably the most successful junior career of any American driver ever,” Bryan Herta said. “What I told him before the race was, ‘You’ve won so many races, you know how to win, and this is no different.’

Driving like it’s 1983

Patrick Long was all of one year old when Keke Rosberg won the Monaco Grand Prix in 1983 driving the Williams FW08C Formula One car.

No matter. Forty years later, Long, who retired from full-time racing in 2021, drove the same car to victory Sunday in a race of historic F1 cars ahead of the Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Long, who amassed more than 50 wins and six major championships during a 20-year career, was excited to win for filmmaker and director Erich Joiner, who now owns the historic car. Long’s fastest lap was the 11th and last at 1;18.633.

“Driving [the Williams] is very visceral and very rewarding,” said Long, who added that the trophy he was presented will end up with all his others “in the cheap seats in the garage man cave.”