Photos: Unique Kentucky Derby hats step into the spotlight

Amid a chaotic and distressing week at Churchill Downs, one Kentucky Derby tradition continued to flourish.

Seven horses have died after training or racing at the track during the past two weeks, leading to vast lineup changes ahead of the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby.

But ornately dressed fans arrived in full regalia as usual Saturday, with distinct hats stealing the spotlight.

Here is a sampling of some of the top Derby hats on display at Churchill Downs on Saturday.

A race fan wearing an elaborate hat walks on the grounds of Churchill Downs before the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday. (Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)

The unique Kentucky Derby hats weren’t limited to adults, with children also dressed in elaborate head gear at Churchill Downs on Saturday. (Julio Cortez / Associated Press)

Butterflies were the star of this Kentucky Derby hat worn Saturday at Churchill Downs. (Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)

A woman wears a distinct hat featuring an upside-down pink ribbon symbol ahead of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday. (Julio Cortez / Associated Press)

A woman wearing a red, black and white Kentucky Derby hat walks to her seat at Churchill Downs on Saturday. (Bryan Woolston / Associated Press)

Big flowers tend to dominate hats at the Kentucky Derby. (Bryan Woolston / Associated Press)

This woman’s Kentucky Derby hat featured soft colors, but it still stood out with a mix of ribbons, feathers and beads. (Bryan Woolston / Associated Press)

This spectator committed to an orange look that stood out in the Kentucky Derby hat crowd dominated by pink and red shades at Churchill Downs on Saturday. (Bryan Woolston / Associated Press)

A woman with an elaborate wide-brimmed hat featuring tall black feathers watches a race at Churchill Downs on Saturday. (Bryan Woolston / Associated Press)

A race fan wears a hat with an elaborate swirl of multi-color ribbons on the grounds of Churchill Downs on Saturday. (Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)

A woman wears a hat featuring a mix of pink and turquoise feathers at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday. (Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)

Women weren’t the only ones who wore elaborate Kentucky Derby hats, with this man opting for an oversize top hat and language celebrating the 149th running of the historic race. (Julio Cortez / Associated Press)

Skip Koepnick from Wyoming wears a jockey hat decorated with horses while walking on the grounds of Churchill Downs on Saturday. (Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)

