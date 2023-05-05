Complete coverage of 2023 Kentucky Derby
Saturday is the 149th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Here’s our coverage:
Kentucky Derby field is down to 19 after John Shirreffs trainee Skinner was scratched with an elevated temperature. He is the fourth entry to scratch.
John Shirreffs almost didn’t come to Louisville with Skinner, but a tragic injury put the 3-year-old colt in the Kentucky Derby.
Tim Yakteen pulls Santa Anita Derby winner from the Kentucky Derby after the 3-year-old colt spiked a fever. Lord Miles and Continuar also were scratched.
Four horses have died during the past week at Churchill Downs, casting an unwanted spotlight ahead of the 149th Kentucky Derby scheduled for Saturday.
Tim Yakteen isn’t the center of attention at Churchill Downs this year even though he has a real shot at a Kentucky Derby win with Practical Move.
Santa Anita-based Practical Move will break from the 10 and is listed at 10-1 on the morning line. Skinner is just inside him in the 9 at 20-1.
Want to know who is going to win the Kentucky Derby or whether Bob Baffert will have a horse in it? Here are five questions before Saturday’s race.
Even after 50 years, Secretariat is the standard against which all horses are measured. His Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont records still stand.
Trainer Tim Yakteen wins his second straight Santa Anita Derby when Practical Move edges Mandarin Hero. Owners continue living Kentucky Derby dream.
Forte wins Florida Derby with Santa Anita’s Fort Bragg finishing fifth. Reincarnate’s third in Arkansas Derby likely qualifies him for Kentucky Derby.