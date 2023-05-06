Kentucky Derby 2023: Live updates from horse racing’s crown jewel

Know your Kentucky Derby horses: Verifying (Post 2)
Trainer: Brad Cox
Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
Owners: Jonathan Poulin, Westerberg Limited, Mrs. John Magnier, Derrick Smith and Michael B. Tabor
Purchase price: $775,000
Lifetime record: 6-2-2-0
Winnings: $489,900
How he got here: Second in the Blue Grass Stakes, fourth in the Rebel Stakes
Qualifying points: 54
Morning line: 15-1
Comment: Breaking from the two, he will have to go fast early to avoid getting shuffled back. But that takes energy and makes it suspect that he can hold a lead for 1¼ miles. In his last race, a second in the Blue Grass, he was caught in the stretch by Tapit Trice, and that race is a furlong shorter. Although he did have his highest speed factor in that race. His fourth in the Rebel as the favorite is a head scratcher. His sire is Triple Crown winner Justify, whose progeny haven’t been overly successful in dirt routes.
Early Derby favorite Forte is scratched from race
Just when you thought this Kentucky Derby couldn’t get any crazier, morning line favorite Forte was scratched out of the Kentucky Derby after a state veterinary examination on Saturday. He became the fifth horse to scratch out of the race.
There were rumors all week that the Todd Pletcher trainee would be scratched but the hall of fame trainer dismissed those notions. However, in a break from his normal routine, Pletcher galloped the horse around 7:45 a.m. as state veterinarians watched. Dr. Nick Smith then talked to Pletcher and Mike Repole, co-owner of the horse, and they decided to scratch the horse.
This reduced the Kentucky Derby field to 18.
Why Secretariat’s Triple Crown feat continues to resonate 50 years later
Editor’s note: Jon White is one of the country’s leading racing historians. In addition, he does the morning line at Santa Anita and Del Mar. Here, he shares some thoughts about Secretariat’s role in racing history.
Secretariat’s Triple Crown sweep was widely celebrated at the time that he accomplished it, but his feat actually looks even more phenomenal 50 years later, primarily because no horse has ever won the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes in faster time than he did.
Not only did Secretariat run fast in each leg of what many consider to be horse racing’s most difficult achievement, it’s also a testament to his greatness that he employed a different running style to win the three races. In the Derby, he rallied from last in the field of 13. In the Preakness, he made a spectacular early move on the clubhouse turn. In the Belmont, he exhibited early speed, drew away to a big lead on the far turn, then continued to pour it on in the stretch to win by a magnificent 31 lengths.
Laffit Pincay Jr. rode Sham against Secretariat and his jockey, Ron Turcotte, in the Triple Crown. Years later, Pincay told me that in the Kentucky Derby, he had absolutely no doubt Sham was going to win when he took the lead turning for home. But Secretariat ran right past Sham in the stretch. When that happened, Pincay was stunned. That’s because Pincay could feel Sham running so strongly beneath him. “I just couldn’t believe Secretariat was going faster than we were,” Pincay said. Secretariat won by 2½ lengths.
In the Preakness, Secretariat was last early in the field of six, then made an electrifying move on the clubhouse turn to take the lead shortly after entering the backstretch. Thinking that Turcotte had moved too soon, Pincay’s confidence soared in his belief that Sham was going to win the Preakness. But Secretariat prevailed again by 2½ lengths, while Sham again had to settle for second.
In the Belmont, Secretariat dueled for the early lead with Sham as the pair drew far in front of the others on the backstretch. The time for the first six furlongs was 1:09 4/5, a scorching pace in a 1½-mile race. Many thought Turcotte had blown it by having Secretariat involved in such a torrid pace. Sham did falter badly after going so fast early, eventually finishing last in the field of five. Secretariat? He seemed to get stronger as the furlongs continued.
On the far turn, Secretariat drew out to a five-length lead, which then grew to 10 lengths, then to 15 while he was “moving like a tremendous machine,” as Chic Anderson said during his iconic call of the race for CBS TV. Running up the score even more in the stretch, Secretariat ultimately reached the finish 31 lengths in front while obliterating Gallant Man’s track record by 2 3/5 seconds. Many believe Secretariat’s Belmont to be the greatest performance in the history of American racing.
Where does Secretariat rank among the all-time greats in this country? A whole lot of people think he’s No. 1. In addition to being the first Eclipse Award-winning 2-year-old horse of the year and then repeating as horse of the year at 3, Secretariat took on his elders and crushed a stellar field in the 1973 Marlboro Cup, a race in which the runner-up was his accomplished stablemate, 1972 Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes winner Riva Ridge.
Secretariat was also an exceptional grass performer. Turcotte once told me, “You might think I’m crazy, but as great as Secretariat was on the dirt, I think he was even better on the grass.” Secretariat raced on the turf twice, winning both times with panache.
But in terms of Secretariat’s body of work, it should be remembered that five of his 21 career starts did result in a loss, most famously when he was upset by Onion in Saratoga’s Whitney Stakes.
I happen to believe this country’s all-time greatest racehorse was Man o’ War, followed in order by Secretariat, Citation and Kelso. These are the four who, to me, belong on racing’s Mt. Rushmore. When a distinguished panel ranked the top 100 horses of the 20th century for he Blood-Horse magazine, they came up with the same top four horses in the same order.
On a personal note, the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s Triple Crown really does mean a lot to me. That’s mainly because of a rather bold prediction I made in 1973 in my high school newspaper sports column on March 22: “Going out on a limb and living dangerously, I dare say that 1973 will be a historic year as Secretariat will become the first Triple Crown winner since the great Citation in 1948.” It turned out that in the Triple Crown of 1973, Secretariat did not let me or anyone else down.
Know your Kentucky Derby horses: Hit Show (Post 1)
Trainer: Brad Cox
Jockey: Manny Franco
Owner: Gary and Mary West Stables
Purchase price: Homebred
Lifetime record: 5-3-1-0
Winnings: $404,375
How he got here: Second in the Wood Memorial, won the Withers
Qualifying points: 60
Morning line: 30-1
Comment: You generally don’t look to a Wood Memorial runner to find the winner of the Kentucky Derby. It’s a race he should have won but was beaten by 59-1 long shot Lord Miles, who was ruled out of the Kentucky Derby on Thursday after his trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. had two deaths in less than a week at his barn. Hit Show has been the favorite in all five of his races but the one post is not an easy place to win from although it’s easier since Churchill built the 20-horse starting gate, giving the rail horse more room to maneuver. When trainer Cox learned about his post position he said he might need to rethink the strategy. Hit Show will be easy to spot in the field as he is gray.
‘Even more phenomenal 50 years later’: A look back at Secretariat’s Triple Crown
There are moments in sports which forever embed themselves in the minds of those who watched it, either live or through an endless video loop.
There was Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant bringing their teams back with furious fourth-quarter rallies. Muhammad Ali standing over a fallen Sonny Liston. Brandi Chastain’s celebration after winning the 1999 Women’s World Cup. Or Kirk Gibson hobbling around the bases after his pinch-hit home run in the 1988 World Series.
But the one that you can expect to see over and over for the next six weeks is the sight of jockey Ron Turcotte looking backward, with no one in sight, while riding Secretariat in the 1973 Belmont Stakes to win the Triple Crown.
“I can’t very well forget it because every time I go on YouTube it pops up,” Turcotte said last week.
What time does the 2023 Kentucky Derby start? What TV channel is it on?
Everybody loves to be in a Kentucky Derby pool, especially if you have 19 friends, or 19 people you think are your friends. You’ve gone to a neighbor’s house, usually one who was raised in Kentucky but for whatever reason thought living elsewhere was a better idea.
Honestly, your chances are 1 in 20. Imagine being the person who got stuck with Rich Strike last year, a horse that got into the Derby only when another horse scratched out. Oh, yeah, he won 80-1.
But whatever your reason, whatever your draw, whatever number of mint juleps you’ve had, everyone has the same question. What time is the Kentucky Derby?
We’ll answer this question with geographical accuracy.