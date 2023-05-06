Kentucky Derby 2023: Live updates from horse racing’s crown jewel

Why Secretariat’s Triple Crown feat continues to resonate 50 years later

Secretariat and jockey Ron Turcotte pose in the winner’s circle after winning the 1973 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. (Associated Press)

Editor’s note: Jon White is one of the country’s leading racing historians. In addition, he does the morning line at Santa Anita and Del Mar. Here, he shares some thoughts about Secretariat’s role in racing history.

Secretariat’s Triple Crown sweep was widely celebrated at the time that he accomplished it, but his feat actually looks even more phenomenal 50 years later, primarily because no horse has ever won the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes in faster time than he did.

Not only did Secretariat run fast in each leg of what many consider to be horse racing’s most difficult achievement, it’s also a testament to his greatness that he employed a different running style to win the three races. In the Derby, he rallied from last in the field of 13. In the Preakness, he made a spectacular early move on the clubhouse turn. In the Belmont, he exhibited early speed, drew away to a big lead on the far turn, then continued to pour it on in the stretch to win by a magnificent 31 lengths.

Laffit Pincay Jr. rode Sham against Secretariat and his jockey, Ron Turcotte, in the Triple Crown. Years later, Pincay told me that in the Kentucky Derby, he had absolutely no doubt Sham was going to win when he took the lead turning for home. But Secretariat ran right past Sham in the stretch. When that happened, Pincay was stunned. That’s because Pincay could feel Sham running so strongly beneath him. “I just couldn’t believe Secretariat was going faster than we were,” Pincay said. Secretariat won by 2½ lengths.

Secretariat, with jockey Ron Turcotte riding, works out at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y., on March 14, 1973. (Horst Schafer / Associated Press)

In the Preakness, Secretariat was last early in the field of six, then made an electrifying move on the clubhouse turn to take the lead shortly after entering the backstretch. Thinking that Turcotte had moved too soon, Pincay’s confidence soared in his belief that Sham was going to win the Preakness. But Secretariat prevailed again by 2½ lengths, while Sham again had to settle for second.

In the Belmont, Secretariat dueled for the early lead with Sham as the pair drew far in front of the others on the backstretch. The time for the first six furlongs was 1:09 4/5, a scorching pace in a 1½-mile race. Many thought Turcotte had blown it by having Secretariat involved in such a torrid pace. Sham did falter badly after going so fast early, eventually finishing last in the field of five. Secretariat? He seemed to get stronger as the furlongs continued.

On the far turn, Secretariat drew out to a five-length lead, which then grew to 10 lengths, then to 15 while he was “moving like a tremendous machine,” as Chic Anderson said during his iconic call of the race for CBS TV. Running up the score even more in the stretch, Secretariat ultimately reached the finish 31 lengths in front while obliterating Gallant Man’s track record by 2 3/5 seconds. Many believe Secretariat’s Belmont to be the greatest performance in the history of American racing.

Where does Secretariat rank among the all-time greats in this country? A whole lot of people think he’s No. 1. In addition to being the first Eclipse Award-winning 2-year-old horse of the year and then repeating as horse of the year at 3, Secretariat took on his elders and crushed a stellar field in the 1973 Marlboro Cup, a race in which the runner-up was his accomplished stablemate, 1972 Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes winner Riva Ridge.

Secretariat, with jockey Ron Turcotte riding, passes the twin spires of Churchill Downs during the 99th running of the Kentucky Derby in 1973. (Associated Press)

Secretariat was also an exceptional grass performer. Turcotte once told me, “You might think I’m crazy, but as great as Secretariat was on the dirt, I think he was even better on the grass.” Secretariat raced on the turf twice, winning both times with panache.

But in terms of Secretariat’s body of work, it should be remembered that five of his 21 career starts did result in a loss, most famously when he was upset by Onion in Saratoga’s Whitney Stakes.

I happen to believe this country’s all-time greatest racehorse was Man o’ War, followed in order by Secretariat, Citation and Kelso. These are the four who, to me, belong on racing’s Mt. Rushmore. When a distinguished panel ranked the top 100 horses of the 20th century for he Blood-Horse magazine, they came up with the same top four horses in the same order.

On a personal note, the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s Triple Crown really does mean a lot to me. That’s mainly because of a rather bold prediction I made in 1973 in my high school newspaper sports column on March 22: “Going out on a limb and living dangerously, I dare say that 1973 will be a historic year as Secretariat will become the first Triple Crown winner since the great Citation in 1948.” It turned out that in the Triple Crown of 1973, Secretariat did not let me or anyone else down.