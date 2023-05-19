Advertisement
Sports

Jimmy Butler helps Heat rally past Celtics for 2-0 lead in Eastern Conference finals

The Heat's Jimmy Butler reacts after scoring against the Celtics during Game 2 on May 19, 2023.
The Heat’s Jimmy Butler reacts after scoring against the Celtics during Game 2 on Friday night in Boston. Butler had 27 points in Miami’s 111-105 victory that gave it a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals.
(Charles Krupa / Associated Press)
By Jimmy Golen
Associated Press
Share
BOSTON — 

Jimmy Butler scored 27 points, hitting a pair of buckets to give the Heat the lead after they erased a double-digit, fourth-quarter deficit, and Miami beat Boston 111-105 on Friday night to take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals.

Bam Adebayo had 22 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists, and Caleb Martin came off the bench to score 25 points for eighth-seeded Miami, which won twice in Boston to earn a chance to complete the sweep at home.

Game 3 is Sunday.

Jayson Tatum had 34 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists for Boston. But the Celtics star went 0 for 2 with two turnovers in the fourth quarter, when Boston blew an 89-77 lead en route to a second home loss in three nights. Jaylen Brown scored 16 points on seven-for-23 shooting; he went one for five with a turnover in the final quarter, when Miami outscored Boston 36-22.

Advertisement

Miami's Jimmy Butler, center left, and Boston's Grant Williams exchange words during the second half May 19, 2023.
Miami’s Jimmy Butler, center left, and Boston’s Grant Williams exchange words during the second half.
(Michael Dwyer / Associated Press)

Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement