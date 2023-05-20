Bob Baffert horse euthanized, jockey injured during race ahead of Preakness Stakes

Horses compete during an undercard dirt track race ahead of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday in Baltimore.

The Preakness day card took a tragic turn during the Chick Lang Stakes on Saturday when Havnameltdown, trained by Bob Baffert, broke down and was euthanized on the track. Jockey Luis Saez was hurled to the ground and may have been struck by the horse. He was taken to a hospital.

Havnameltdown was rounding the far turn when he appeared to take a bad step, throwing Saez to the ground. It appeared the injury to the horse was to the left front leg. Havnameltdown kept running but it was apparent he was in great distress. An outrider corralled him midway in the stretch.

Saez, who was sitting up at one point, was put on a stretcher and taken away by ambulance. He was conscious and complaining of leg pain.

The equine ambulance came out for the 3-year-old colt and a screen was put up around the scene, where he was euthanized.

This comes soon after eight horses died at Churchill Downs around the Kentucky Derby.

The sport has been under fire for many years for the number of fatalities. But when it happens around high-profile events, such as Triple Crown races, it brings the sport the kind of attention it doesn’t want.

The racing continued at Pimlico Race Course leading up to the Preakness.

This is a developing news story. Check back soon for updates.