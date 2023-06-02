Cal State Fullerton can’t keep pace with Texas A&M in Stanford Regional
Jack Moss and No. 9 hitter Max Kaufer had three hits apiece and combined for five RBIs as Texas A&M rolled to a 12-7 victory over Cal State Fullerton in Friday’s nightcap of the Stanford Regional.
Kaufer, a catcher, drove in three runs for the second-seeded Aggies (37-25), who advance to play No. 1 seed Stanford on Saturday. The third-seeded Titans (31-23) will play an elimination game against No. 4 seed San Jose State earlier in the day.
Moss, who was among four Texas A&M players with two RBIs, erased a 3-0 deficit with a go-ahead two-run single in a five-run bottom of the second inning. The Aggies pushed across three more runs in the third to take an 8-3 lead. Ryan Targac had a two-run homer in the fourth, Hunter Haas followed with a run-scoring double and the Aggies had an eight-run advantage.
Cal State Fullerton’s baseball team is confident as it prepares to play Texas A&M in the program’s first NCAA playoff appearance since 2018.
Zach Lew had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs for the Titans.
Shane Sdao (4-1) earned the win, issuing two walks over four no-hit innings in relief of starter Will Johnston.
Tyler Stultz (7-5) was tagged with the loss after surrendering seven runs on four hits and six walks in two innings.
