Cal State Fullerton can’t keep pace with Texas A&M in Stanford Regional

Cal State Fullerton's Zach Lew runs the bases against UC Santa Barbara.
Cal State Fullerton’s Zach Lew, shown here playing against UC Santa Barbara in 2021, had two hits and three RBIs in the Titans’ 12-7 loss to Texas A&M in the Stanford Regional on Friday night.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)
Associated Press
PALO ALTO — 

Jack Moss and No. 9 hitter Max Kaufer had three hits apiece and combined for five RBIs as Texas A&M rolled to a 12-7 victory over Cal State Fullerton in Friday’s nightcap of the Stanford Regional.

Kaufer, a catcher, drove in three runs for the second-seeded Aggies (37-25), who advance to play No. 1 seed Stanford on Saturday. The third-seeded Titans (31-23) will play an elimination game against No. 4 seed San Jose State earlier in the day.

Moss, who was among four Texas A&M players with two RBIs, erased a 3-0 deficit with a go-ahead two-run single in a five-run bottom of the second inning. The Aggies pushed across three more runs in the third to take an 8-3 lead. Ryan Targac had a two-run homer in the fourth, Hunter Haas followed with a run-scoring double and the Aggies had an eight-run advantage.

Zach Lew had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs for the Titans.

Shane Sdao (4-1) earned the win, issuing two walks over four no-hit innings in relief of starter Will Johnston.

Tyler Stultz (7-5) was tagged with the loss after surrendering seven runs on four hits and six walks in two innings.

