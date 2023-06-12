Fighting at Floyd Mayweather Jr.-John Gotti III match continued long after referee ended bout

A referee ended Sunday’s match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and John Gotti III at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla., because the two fighters refused to stop hurling profanities at each other.

A massive fight broke out at the FLA Live Arena on Sunday night, following the match fans were there to see.

An exhibition boxing match between legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and boxer/MMA fighter John Gotti III was ended by referee Kenny Bayless during the sixth round because both fighters refused to stop hurling profanities at each other.

But the fighting didn’t end. Video from the event shows Gotti attempting to continue the fight. At first Bayless tried to restrain Gotti, but the fighter broke free and went after Mayweather, who attempted to block his opponent’s punches and eventually took a swing.

A member of Mayweather’s camp made his way into the ring and tried to force Gotti away from Mayweather and into his corner. That person was then pushed away from Gotti by someone from Gotti’s camp.

Advertisement

Chaos ensued after the match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and John Gotti III was stopped early Sunday, with people from both fighters’ camps and fans entering the ring. (mpi04 / MediaPunch / IPx via Associated Press)

By then, many more people had climbed into the ring and gotten involved in the brawl. While a mass of humanity was pushing and shoving in Gotti’s corner, Mayweather appeared to stay clear of the action and at one point could be seen smiling and bouncing on the ropes.

Bayless later could be heard in a video during the ruckus explaining that he stopped the fight after both boxers ignored his warning about their use of profanity. No winner was declared.

Other videos on social media appear to show more fights breaking out on the floor of the arena and backstage. No arrests have been announced. A representative for Mayweather did not respond to questions about the matter; Gotti and his team could not be reached.

Mayweather amassed a 50-0 record before retiring as a professional boxer after his TKO of MMA fighter Connor McGregor on Aug. 27, 2017. He has since taken part in numerous exhibition bouts. Gotti, grandson of late mob boss John Gotti, is 5-1 in pro MMA fights and 2-0 as a pro boxer.