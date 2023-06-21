Lakers’ LeBron James earns his 16th ESPYs nomination

LeBron James has won 15 ESPYs during his 20-year NBA career.

He’s been honored by ESPN as top male athlete three times, best NBA player eight times, top championship performance three times and breakthrough athlete once.

This year, he’s a first-time nominee in the category of best record-breaking performance, after passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer on Feb. 8. He scored 38 points during the Lakers’ 133-130 loss to Oklahoma City that night at Crypto.com Arena.

In the nominations announced Wednesday morning, James is up against Formula One driver Max Verstappen, tennis star Novak Djokovic and skier Mikaela Shiffrin in his category.

USC’s Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams earned a nomination for top male college athlete and Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani is up for best MLB player.

More details on all the nominations to come.