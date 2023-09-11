LeBron James, Anthony Davis and other stars ready to commit to Olympics, report says

Lakers forward LeBron James, left, has recruited Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and other NBA stars to play for the U.S. in the Paris Olympics next summer, according to a report by the Athletic.

LeBron James wants more Olympic gold.

Sure, he already has two such medals.

And, yes, the Lakers star will be 39 by the time the Paris Games roll around next summer.

But, according an article published by the Athletic on Monday morning, it’s something James is willing to commit to now and something a number of NBA superstars — including James’ Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns and Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics — also are prepared to commit to after being recruited by James.

Writers Shams Charania and Joe Vardon based their reporting on conversations with “multiple league sources.” Representatives for James did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. In addition to the group recruited by James, the report also names several other stars — including Devin Booker of the Suns, Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers, De’Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings and Kyrie Irving of the Dallas Mavericks — have interest in committing to the 2024 Games.

James’ plan was in place even before the U.S. national team’s disappointing fourth-place finish at the FIBA World Cup this month, despite having 12 NBA players on the roster. The team was led by Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves (18.9 points per game), Austin Reaves of the Lakers (13.8 ppg) and Mikal Bridges of the Brooklyn Nets (13.6 ppg), and did not have the star power of the potential Paris roster described by Charania and Vardon.

James won bronze with Team USA in 2004, followed by gold medals in 2008 and 2012. He has not played for the squad since then.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information is available.