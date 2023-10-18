Comedian Chris Elliott is a dead ringer for Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly
Merrill Kelly is a late bloomer, not reaching the big leagues until at age 30 he became a fixture in the Arizona Diamondbacks starting rotation as a rookie.
Chris Elliott didn’t achieve leading man status as a comedic actor until at age 30 he displayed unbridled rambunctious energy in the comedy series “Get a Life!”
Kelly has gotten progressively better, going 25-16 with a sparkling 3.34 ERA over 63 starts the last two years and helping the Diamondbacks to the National League Championship Series this week.
Elliott also enjoyed progressively memorable and hilarious roles, as Nathaniel Mayweather in “Cabin Boy,” Woogie in “There’s Something About Mary,” and Rollin Schitt as the mayor of “Schitt’s Creek.”
Kyle Schwarber hit two homers, and the Philadelphia Phillies pounded the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-0 on Tuesday for a 2-0 lead in the NLCS.
Their parallel career arcs are nothing compared to their similar looks. They are doppelgangers, dead ringers with basset hound eyes a signature feature.
Kelly, 35, could be the son of Elliott, 63, or could be Elliott himself when he played Larry in “Groundhog Day” in 1993.
In Game 2 of the NLCS on Tuesday, Kelly set out to bedevil the Phillies the way Elliott infuriates Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy) in Schitt’s Creek.
But, alas, Kelly was up Schitt’s Creek sans paddle. Kyle Schwarber homered twice and Trea Turner once off him and the Phillies romped 10-0 to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.
Other MLB players and actor lookalikes:
Tyler Glasnow and Cillian Murphy: Tampa Bay Rays flamethrower Glasnow more closely resembles Murphy’s turn as Tommy Shelby in the early years of “Peaky Blinders” than his brilliant depiction of Robert Oppenheimer this year. High cheekbones and steely expressions unite them even though Glasnow is 6 feet 8 while Murphy is under 5-8.
Logan Webb and Jesse Plemons: Their round, pleasingly plump faces belie an intensity and attention to detail that enables them to excel at their crafts. Webb completed his third year as the San Francisco Giants’ certified ace, and Plemons won an Oscar for best actor in a supporting role for playing the plainspoken yet calculated brother of Benedict Cumberbatch in “The Power of the Dog.” He played a similar character in “Breaking Bad.”
Christian Yelich and Pete Davidson: The ballad of these twin thin men became public in 2015 when Davidson the “Saturday Night Live” comedian surprised Yelich the All-Star ballplayer by showing up at Citi Field in Miami in full Marlins uniform and taking batting practice.
