Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich continues to amaze with elite production

For Yelich, the 27-year-old outfielder from Westlake High of Westlake Village, the line of demarcation is clear. In Miami and in his first half with Milwaukee, he was a good player. Ever since, he has become an elite player. Yelich batted .367 with a 1.219 on-base plus slugging percentage in the second half and was selected as the National League most valuable player. His performance has not slackened in 2019. In his first 14 games, Yelich hit .377 with five homers and a 1.213 OPS.