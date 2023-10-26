‘A lot of butts’: Matthew Stafford’s wife rips rapper Blueface for turning SoFi suite into strip club

Blueface, middle, poses with Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Christian Kuntz, left, and punter Pressley Harvin III, on Sunday, when the rapper turned a SoFi Stadium suite into a makeshift strip club during the Rams-Steelers game.

Kelly Stafford doesn’t want her young daughters to see “a lot of butts” while watching their father play football for the Rams at SoFi Stadium.

But that’s what the wife of quarterback Matthew Stafford said happened Sunday during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, because of the antics of L.A. rapper Blueface and several female companions.

On Tuesday’s edition of her weekly podcast, “The Morning After,” Kelly Stafford talks about a very adult scene that played out in one of the suites at the game, which she attended with her daughters and nephews. In what has been described as a strip-club atmosphere, Blueface could be seen throwing dollar bills at several women in thongs who were dancing while bent over with their exposed rear ends in the air.

“This is our game-day experience.” Stafford said.

“What I am so mad about is this is supposed to be a family experience, coming to a football game. There were children in the suites next to them. ... If you have that kind of stuff happening at games, adults are not gonna want to bring their kids.”

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates with wife Kelly and their four daughters after winning the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in February 2022. (Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images)

A SoFi Stadium spokesperson told The Times on Thursday that the stadium and the Rams do not condone the lewd behavior that took place inside Blueface’s suite and did not give permission for such activity to take place. When stadium officials were made aware of the situation, security was sent to the rapper’s suite, according to the spokesperson. Blueface and his companions were allowed to remain at the game and no further inappropriate activity occurred, the spokesperson said.

Blueface posted a video of the NSFW scene that took place in his suite on his Instagram Stories during the game, and Stafford said on Tuesday’s podcast that footage made it back to her and her young companions.

“My nephews, who are older, have Instagram. They were at the game, and they were like, ‘Oh, my gosh. Look what’s going on here.’ They found it,” Stafford said. “And my daughters are sitting right next to them. They were like, ‘Mommy, there’s a lot of butts here.’ I go, ‘Butts? What are you talking about?’ And then I got sent it and I was like, ‘Oh!’

“So my daughters saw that. Not OK! And not OK that my nephews saw it either.”

She added: “It’s just a little disappointing. It makes me not want to take my kids to the game, ‘cause I’m like, ‘What’s gonna happen next?’”

The Times reached out to Republic Records for a comment from Blueface and did not receive an immediate response. But the rapper does not seem to be bothered by any backlash for his antics.

He reposted two X (formerly Twitter) users who made negative comments about the footage of him and the dancers — one read, “First and Last Rams game attended for Blueface today,” and the other said, “Rapper BlueFace brought a bunch of females to the #Rams game today and then started throwing a lot of money all over them. With kids sitting right there [flushed-face emoji].”

Blueface had a lot going on at the game, as he also proposed to rapper Jaidyn Alexis, who was not one of the dancers and is the mother of two of his children. She said yes, and he posted a video from the happy occasion on Instagram.