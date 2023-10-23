Blueface proposes — in a pop-up strip club of his own creation — at Steelers-Rams game

Blueface, seen with Pittsburgh Steelers players Christian Kuntz, left, and Pressley Harvin III, right, on game day, proposed to his girlfriend Sunday in a luxury suite-turned-strip club at the Rams-Steelers game.

Blueface proposed to girlfriend Jaidyn Alexis in a makeshift strip club while attending the Rams-Steelers game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Yes, some things just sound like they were put together by a random word generator.

Midway through the tight contest between Los Angeles and Pittsburgh at the Inglewood venue, social media footage showed Blueface dropping to one knee in a private suite and proposing to Alexis while presenting a large diamond ring. Alexis visibly accepted the proposal. She is the mother of two of the “Thotiana” artist’s children.

But a proposal wasn’t the only thing happening in Blueface’s suite. The L.A. rapper’s Instagram Story revealed that there were scantily clad dancers in his box shaking everything they were given while he tossed money at them.

Advertisement

The newly engaged couple’s celebration comes a little over a month after Alexis called Blueface a deadbeat after he was seen hanging out with ex-girlfriend Chrisean Rock, with whom he also shares a child.

“My new manager would never,” Alexis wrote in a series of now-deleted September tweets. “who’s watching the baby[?] a dead beat and shooting a music video or in studio for fun is different but go off I know y’all need the clout.”

Blueface responded by tweeting, “I took care of [Alexis] cuz she was there when I was nobody but imagine you tryna be somebody an yo b— keep telling you...you won’t make it...you build resentment/ motivation an when you get on these random females believe in you and support you more then sombody you knew yo whole lif.”

But it looks like that’s all behind them now.

Earlier this month, a Clark County, Nev., judge determined that unless the 26-year-old hip-hop star violates probation, he will not serve any jail time for shooting a man in Las Vegas.

Last year, Blueface was involved in a shooting in the 6000 block of Windy Road, just west of Harry Reid International Airport. A man named Kentavious Traylor reportedly sustained a bullet graze wound to his left hand. Blueface was arrested for the shooting in November and pleaded guilty in July.

Advertisement

He will serve a maximum of three years of probation and is also prohibited from contacting Traylor or using or possessing drugs or alcohol. If he violates probation, Blueface will serve at least two years, and a maximum of five years.

The “Outside” rapper celebrated his probation sentencing on social media. On X, he weighed in on his legal counsel and Traylor’s selfie. He wrote, “This man showed up to court told on me just to take a picture wit me.”

In another post, he said, “Today was a great day I took none but W’s all day.”

Times staff writer Alexandra Del Rosario and the late Times staff writer Gregory Yee contributed to this report.