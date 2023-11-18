Formula One is back in Vegas: Photos from the Las Vegas Grand Prix

For the first time in more than 40 years, Formula One is back in Las Vegas. This time, however, the globetrotting motorsport series isn’t limited to the dusty confines of the Caesars Palace parking lot.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix street circuit incorporates a long stretch of Las Vegas Boulevard in what has instantly become one of the fastest races on the Formula One calendar, with top speeds in excess of 215 mph. The track, which features a blend of long straightaways and fast sweepers, wraps around the Sphere, a newly opened entertainment venue just off the Vegas Strip.

Veteran Los Angeles Times photographer Myung J. Chun has captured many of the most colorful moments from the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend so far from his trackside vantage point. Check out some of his top photos below.

Formula One champion Max Verstappen takes part in a practice session for the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Friday with a special Las Vegas livery on his Red Bull Racing car. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

American driver Logan Sargent navigates his Williams around the Las Vegas Grand Prix course during qualifying Friday night. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Alex Albon drives his Las Vegas-themed Williams during practice at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Friday. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc steers through Turn 14 coming off the Vegas Strip on his way to securing pole position for the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Friday night. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

A Ferrari fan in clown makeup watches the qualifying session at the Las Vegas Grand Prix early Saturday morning. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

The winner’s stage at the Bellagio Fountain Club on the Las Vegas Strip. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

A view of the Las Vegas skyline from the Bellagio Fountain Club on Thursday ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)