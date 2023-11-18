Formula One is back in Vegas: Photos from the Las Vegas Grand Prix

For the first time in more than 40 years, Formula One is back in Las Vegas. This time, however, the globetrotting motorsport series isn’t limited to the dusty confines of the Caesars Palace parking lot.
The Las Vegas Grand Prix street circuit incorporates a long stretch of Las Vegas Boulevard in what has instantly become one of the fastest races on the Formula One calendar, with top speeds in excess of 215 mph. The track, which features a blend of long straightaways and fast sweepers, wraps around the Sphere, a newly opened entertainment venue just off the Vegas Strip.
Veteran Los Angeles Times photographer Myung J. Chun has captured many of the most colorful moments from the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend so far from his trackside vantage point. Check out some of his top photos below.
