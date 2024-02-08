Super Bowl LVIII: Start time, teams, betting odds and halftime show

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and offensive tackle Trent Williams, right, celebrate after a touchdown during a 34-31 comeback win over the Detroit Lions in the NFC championship game. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

The Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. The Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC championship game and the 49ers rallied from a 17-point deficit to defeat the Detroit Lions 34-31 for the NFC title.

From Sam Farmer: It’s Super Bowl LIV all over again, as the Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas. That’s a Super Bowl rematch from four years ago, when the Chiefs overcame a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to knock off the 49ers in Miami.

That was the first of two Lombardi Trophies for two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes. At quarterback for the 49ers is “Mr. Irrelevant” Brock Purdy, who was the last player selected in the 2022 NFL draft.

Chiefs Coach Andy Reid was never a 49ers assistant, but he coached at San Francisco State and is a descendant of the Mike Holmgren coaching tree.

San Francisco cornerback Charvarius Ward played for the Chiefs from 2018 to 2021. Whereas the Chiefs can become the first franchise since the 2003-04 New England Patriots to win consecutive Super Bowls, the 49ers have not won a Super Bowl since beating the San Diego Chargers in 1994.