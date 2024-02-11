Super Bowl LVIII: Chiefs vs. 49ers live updates, start time and betting odds

Latest Super Bowl odds: Who’s the favorite?

A fan walks by a Super Bowl figurine outside the Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas on Saturday. (John Locher / Associated Press)

The opening line settled at 49ers -1.5 in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs (consensus picks by Caesars, MGM, DraftKings and FanDuel). The line later moved to a consensus 49ers -2 before settling at 49ers -1.5 early Sunday.

The consensus for Super Bowl total points on Sunday was 47.5. The money line has fluctuated in recent days, with the consensus standing at 49ers -126 and Chiefs +107.

Here are the latest gambling odds and prop bets for Super Bowl LVIII:

