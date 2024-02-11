Advertisement
Super Bowl LVIII: Chiefs vs. 49ers live updates, start time and betting odds

Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy side by side
Super Bowl LVIII will feature a quarterback duel between Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, left, and San Francisco’s Brock Purdy.
(Associated Press)

Live updates from the 2024 Super Bowl as the Kansas City Chiefs play against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas (CBS).

By Gary KleinStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

Latest Super Bowl odds: Who’s the favorite?

A fan walks by a Super Bowl figurine outside the Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas on Saturday.
(John Locher / Associated Press)

The opening line settled at 49ers -1.5 in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs (consensus picks by Caesars, MGM, DraftKings and FanDuel). The line later moved to a consensus 49ers -2 before settling at 49ers -1.5 early Sunday.

The consensus for Super Bowl total points on Sunday was 47.5. The money line has fluctuated in recent days, with the consensus standing at 49ers -126 and Chiefs +107.

Here are the latest gambling odds and prop bets for Super Bowl LVIII:

Super Bowl LVIII: Start time, teams, betting odds and halftime show

Super Bowl LVIII will be played at 3:30 p.m. PST on Sunday, Feb. 11. It will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the home of the Raiders.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Who will be playing in the Super Bowl?

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and offensive tackle Trent Williams, right, celebrate after a touchdown.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and offensive tackle Trent Williams, right, celebrate after a touchdown during a 34-31 comeback win over the Detroit Lions in the NFC championship game.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

The Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. The Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC championship game and the 49ers rallied from a 17-point deficit to defeat the Detroit Lions 34-31 for the NFC title.

From Sam Farmer: It’s Super Bowl LIV all over again, as the Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas. That’s a Super Bowl rematch from four years ago, when the Chiefs overcame a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to knock off the 49ers in Miami.

Read more >>>

