Super Bowl LVIII: Chiefs vs. 49ers live updates, start time and betting odds

Latest Super Bowl odds: Who’s the favorite?
The opening line settled at 49ers -1.5 in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs (consensus picks by Caesars, MGM, DraftKings and FanDuel). The line later moved to a consensus 49ers -2 before settling at 49ers -1.5 early Sunday.
The consensus for Super Bowl total points on Sunday was 47.5. The money line has fluctuated in recent days, with the consensus standing at 49ers -126 and Chiefs +107.
Here are the latest gambling odds and prop bets for Super Bowl LVIII:
Super Bowl LVIII: Start time, teams, betting odds and halftime show
Super Bowl LVIII will be played at 3:30 p.m. PST on Sunday, Feb. 11. It will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the home of the Raiders.
Here’s everything you need to know about the game.
Who will be playing in the Super Bowl?
The Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. The Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC championship game and the 49ers rallied from a 17-point deficit to defeat the Detroit Lions 34-31 for the NFC title.
From Sam Farmer: It’s Super Bowl LIV all over again, as the Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas. That’s a Super Bowl rematch from four years ago, when the Chiefs overcame a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to knock off the 49ers in Miami.