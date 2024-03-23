Letters to Sports: Gambling scandal more evidence of bigger sports problem

While the alleged theft of Shohei Ohtani’s funds by his assistant is deplorable if true, it should not come as any great surprise that a scandal involving illegal betting and the MLB has emerged. Given the all-too-cozy relationship between MLB and enterprises such as Draft Kings, and the inescapable proliferation of odds posting and online betting advertisement, not to mention the approval of the Oakland Athletics move to Las Vegas, one can infer that MLB has not grown any wiser since the 1919 World Series and the Pete Rose banishment fiasco.

Bill Waxman

Simi Valley

::

It must be nice to have so much money that you don’t notice that $4.5 million is missing.

Jay James

Pico Rivera

::

Let’s see Julio Urías, Trevor Bauer and now maybe Ohtani. Perhaps the Dodgers should think about changing whatever vetting system they’re using or not using.

Fred Wallin

Westlake Village

::

So we are to believe that Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter — not his agent, attorney or anyone with any fiduciary access — was able to siphon close to $5 million for alleged gambling debts without the slugger’s knowledge? Somewhere Pete Rose must be smiling.

Greg Nersesyan

North Hollywood

::

Safe to bet that it will come down to how much risk — and potential embarrassment — the leagues are willing to incur in exchange for the sponsorship windfall that comes with embracing ‘legalized’ gambling. The lines are blurred because sports wagering is easier and more pervasive than ever and the money speaks loudest of all.

Steve Ross

Carmel