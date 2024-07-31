Advertisement
Craig Fravel, who guided Stronach Group through turbulent times, is leaving the company

By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
Craig Fravel, who was brought in to head The Stronach Group’s racing division during the 2019 fatality crisis, is leaving the company on Aug. 9 to take a job at Brown Advisory.

He will be a senior adviser and partner in the company helping to expand its presence in Southern California. He will be located in San Diego.

“My new role will enable me to continue serving the racing industry in various volunteer capacities while I undertake an exciting journey in the investment management and strategic advisory business,” Fravel said in an internal memo to staff.

Fravel has been at the center of all the major projects since joining TSG.

LOUISVILLE, KY - OCTOBER 31: Craig Fravel the President and CEO of the Breeders' Cup talks to the guests at the 2011 Breeders Cup Post Position Draw at Churchill Downs on October 31, 2011 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

After cleaning up the mess created by the spike in fatalities, he was also the point person on the renovation and eventual selling, for $1, of Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. He was also in charge of the closing of Golden Gate Fields and the subsequent fallout.

He spent most of his time at TSG and 1/ST Racing as chief executive before taking on a new role of executive vice chair of the racing group.

“Craig is leaving the racing industry industry after 34 incredible years and we will miss him tremendously at 1/ST Racing and Gaming,” Belinda Stronach, who heads TSG, said in a memo to staff. “Craig was instrumental in working with me, Aidan [Butler] and everyone at Santa Anita Park to improve horse safety.”

Fravel was spending two or three days a week at Santa Anita and the rest of his time at his home in San Diego. He told The Times it was “an amazing privilege” to work in the horse racing industry for 34 years. Before joining TSG he was the chief executive of the Breeders’ Cup and before that worked as council and in a management position at Del Mar.

