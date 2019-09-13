Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Breeders’ Cup executive Craig Fravel to join Stronach as chief executive

Craig Fravel will join the Stronach Group after the Breeders’ Cup races at Santa Anita in early November.
Craig Fravel will join the Stronach Group after the Breeders’ Cup races at Santa Anita in early November.
(Andy Lyons / Getty Images)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
Sep. 13, 2019
5:32 PM
Share

Craig Fravel, chief executive of the Breeders’ Cup, is going to join the Stronach Group as chief executive of racing operations after the Breeders’ Cup at Santa Anita on Nov. 1-2.

The surprise move is likely being made to stabilize a company trying to find its footing after 30 horse deaths at Santa Anita this year.

It’s unclear if this leaves a role for Tim Ritvo, who is the chief operating officer and until recently was running Santa Anita.

“I’m delighted to have Craig join our company at this pivotal moment in our sport,” said Belinda Stronach, chairman and president of the Stronach Group, which operates Santa Anita and Golden Gate Fields in California. “Craig’s stellar reputation and proven track record of leadership will enable us to further our goal to become North America’s preeminent horse racing organization.”

Advertisement

Fravel has been with the Breeders’ Cup since 2011 and before that spent more than 20 years at Del Mar, where he rose to chief operating officer.

Fravel’s job description includes management and oversight of all racing and training facilities. He will be tasked with “implementing and enforcing global best practices and integrity standards for horse and rider safety in collaboration with key industry stakeholders.”

It’s expected that Fravel will relocate to Southern California, which will allow him a greater role in the running of Santa Anita. Aidan Butler, recently named acting executive director of California racing for TSG, will continue to be in charge of day-to-day operations at Santa Anita and, by extension, oversee Golden Gate Fields.

TSG also owns Gulfstream in South Florida and Laurel and Pimlico in Maryland.

Sports
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
John Cherwa
Follow Us
John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he writes our Racing! newsletter and also covers big races and does general assignment work for the sports department. After covering nine straight Olympics, he is helping with the Times Olympics coverage but from stateside. He is also an adjunct professor on the business of sports media at the University of Central Florida.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement