Recent spike in horse deaths at Santa Anita stirs concern

Battle of Midway, a 6-year-old male, finished third in the Kentucky Derby and ended the year with a win in the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile at Del Mar. He was retired to stud but had trouble getting mares in foal and was returned to trainer Jerry Hollendorfer after the breeding season to resume his racing career. He had won three of his last four races including an upset of McKinzie in the San Pasqual on Feb. 2. Saturday was just a scheduled workout that is standard for horses in training.