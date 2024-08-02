Simone Biles’ memo to Trump: ‘I love my black job.’ No one is replacing gymnast at Olympics

Simone Biles appears to have weighed in on former President Trump’s controversial comments about “Black jobs.” On Friday, the U.S. Olympic gymnast wrote, “I love my black job,” on X.

Simone Biles may be a tad bit busy in Paris this week, but the U.S. gymnastics great seems to be keeping up with what’s going on back home.

On Friday morning — the day after winning her second gold medal of these Olympics and the day before the first of her three remaining opportunities to add to her 2024 medal count — Biles took to X to take an apparent dig at former President Trump, the current Republican presidential nominee.

“I love my black job,” Biles wrote.

Here’s the backstory.

While discussing immigration during his June 27 debate with President Biden, Trump said that migrants are “taking Black jobs now.”

He made a similar comment this week onstage at the annual convention of the National Assn. of Black Journalists in Chicago. “I will tell you that coming from the border are millions and millions of people that happen to be taking Black jobs,” Trump said.

Asked to define a “Black job,” Trump responded: “A Black job is anybody that has a job. That’s what it is, anybody that has a job. They’re taking the employment away from Black people. ... The Black population is affected most by that.”

On Thursday, Ricky Davila — who describes himself in his X bio as a “Singer-Songwriter. Foodie. Political junkie” and whose feed features numerous comments critical of Trump — posted two photos of Biles with the women’s all-around gold medal she won that day.

“Simone Biles being the GOAT, winning Gold medals and dominating gymnastics is her black job,” Davila wrote in the post.

The next day, Biles reposted Davila’s post, along with her own comment about her “Black job.”

Soon after, Lakers superstar LeBron James reposted Biles’ post and called her the Black GOAT.