Advertisement
Rams

Rams’ Puka Nacua cleared to return to practice ahead of Thursday game vs. Minnesota

Rams receiver Puka Nacua is pushed out of bounds by the Lions' Alex Anzalone.
Puka Nacua was designated to return to practice Tuesday after aggravating a knee injury in the Rams’ season opener against Detroit.
(Nic Antaya / Getty Images)
By Gary Klein
Staff WriterFollow
Share via

The Rams’ receiving corps is getting healthier.

Puka Nacua, who has been on injured reserve since suffering a knee injury in the season opener, has been designated to return to practice, the team announced Tuesday.

The Rams are 2-4 heading into Thursday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium. Nacua will not play against the Vikings, but receiver Cooper Kupp is expected to return after sitting out four games because of an ankle injury suffered during a Week 2 rout by the Arizona Cardinals.

Advertisement
Rams guard Kevin Dotson (69) celebrates after L.A. clinched its 20-15 win over the Raiders.

Rams

Rams-Raiders takeaways: Cooper Kupp should return Thursday but Braden Fiske up in air

The defense carried the day in the Rams’ win over Vegas, but the good news for the struggling offense is Cooper Kupp should return Thursday to face Vikings.

Oct. 21, 2024

Nacua enjoyed a record-setting rookie season last year, catching 105 passes for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns. He was a finalist for NFL offensive rookie of the year and made the Pro Bowl.

After training with Kupp during the offseason, Nacua appeared stronger when he reported to training camp in July.

But Nacua suffered a knee injury during a joint practice with the Chargers and sat out much of training camp. He returned for the season opener at Detroit and caught four passes for 35 yards before he aggravated the injury in the overtime defeat.

More to Read

Rams
Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Rams

Advertisement
Advertisement