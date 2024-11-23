Ohio State hands visiting Indiana its first loss

Ohio State quarterback Will Howard passed for two touchdowns and ran for another against Indiana on Saturday.

Will Howard passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another, TreVeyon Henderson ran for a score and No. 2 Ohio State beat previously undefeated No. 5 Indiana 38-15 on Saturday.

All Ohio State (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten) has to do now is beat Michigan at home next Saturday and it will earn a return to the Big Ten championship game for the first time since 2020 and get a rematch with No. 1 Oregon. The Ducks beat Ohio State 32-31 in a wild one back on Oct. 12.

The Hoosiers (10-1, 7-1) had their best chance to beat the Buckeyes for the first time since 1988 but were hurt by special teams mistakes and disrupted by an Ohio State defense that sacked quarterback Kurtis Rourke five times.

“In life, all good things come to an end,” Indiana coach Curt Cignetti said.

Late in the first half, Indiana punter James Evans fumbled a snap and was buried at his own 7-yardline with the Buckeyes taking over. That turned quickly into a 4-yard TD run by Henderson that gave the Buckeyes a 14-7 lead.

Early in the second half, Caleb Downs fielded an Evans punt at the Ohio State 21, raced down the right sideline, cut to the middle and outran the coverage for a touchdown that put the Buckeyes up 21-7. It was the first time a Buckeye returned a punt for a touchdown since 2014.

Howard finished 22-for-26 passing for 201 yards. Emeka Egbuka had seven catches for 80 yards and a TD.

“Our guys just played with a chip today, and that’s the way you got to play the game of football,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said.

Indiana scored on its first possession of the game and its last, both short runs by Ty Son Lawson, who paced the Hoosiers with 79 rushing yards. Rourke was 8-for-18 passing for 68 yards.

“We had communication errors, pass (protection), every time we dropped back to pass, something bad happened,” Cignetti said.

Indiana’s 151 total yards was its lowest of the season. And it was the most points surrendered by the Hoosier’s defense.

The Hooseries’ special season was blemished by the Buckeyes, who beat Indiana for the 30th straight time. The Hoosiers were eyeing its first conference crown since sharing one with two other teams in 1967. That won’t happen now.

“Ohio State deserved to win,” Cignetti said. “They had those (third quarter scores), and we just couldn’t respond.”

Ohio State didn’t waste the opportunities presented by the Hoosiers when they got sloppy. The Buckeyes led 14-7 at the break and took control in the second half. An offensive line patched together because of multiple injuries performed surprisingly well.

“We know what was at stake,” Day said. “We don’t win this game, and we have no chance to go to Indianapolis and play in the Big Ten championship. And that’s real. We’ve had that approach for the last few weeks now, more than that.”