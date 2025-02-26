USC men’s tournament hopes are almost gone after loss to Ohio State

There was no hiding their desperation any longer. Not with the clock ticking on USC’s narrow tournament hopes. Not with three straight losses in the rearview and only four games remaining in the regular season.

The chances to state its postseason case were dwindling fast in Eric Musselman’s first season at USC, slipping away amid a stiff Big Ten slate. The cutline for the conference tournament now loomed just below them in the standings.

Time was running out on the Trojans. Desmond Claude seemed to sense as much as he careened into the lane late, with USC having clawed its way back from a staggering deficit to within striking distance. As he fell toward the baseline and Claude sunk a floater, a stunning, comeback victory — and a late February turnaround — seemed within reach.

But with 28 seconds left, Claude brought the ball up the court, only to have it poked away. Just as quickly as they’d appeared, the Trojans’ hopes of stemming the tide slipped away in an 87-82 defeat at the hands of Ohio State.

The loss — USC’s sixth in its last seven games — would leave the Trojans at 14-14 for the season, its first time without a winning record under Musselman.

But the bigger picture was perhaps more bleak. Any chance of USC making the tournament now probably hinges on making a run in the Big Ten tournament. For which, as of Wednesday, the Trojans weren’t yet officially invited.

Missing the conference tournament would be a particularly disappointing conclusion at the end of Musselman’s first season, which, at times, appeared to have promise. But that’s since faded.

Wesley Yates would do his best to keep that faith alive Wednesday, as he scored 27 points to lead the team.

Claude was kept almost entirely in check throughout. He’d hit just a single shot from the field, before he came knifing through the lane in transition with just over four minutes remaining. His lay-in drew the Trojans within a point.

But USC couldn’t capitalize, clinging on until the final seconds, when Yates tried a three at the top of the key to tie. He missed it, and Saint Thomas pulled down the rebound, only to step out of bounds.

Ohio State unleashed an offensive torrent from the opening tip, burying one three-pointer after another in the face of a flustered Trojan defense that had allowed 93 points in its last outing. It had no answer for the Buckeyes knocking down eight in a row from three-point range to start the game. Through the first 15 minutes, Ohio State missed just three shots total (14 of 17), as USC struggled to string together stops.

The game was already threatening to slip away, when a furious Musselman called a timeout with USC down 15. The Trojans had just turned the ball over on three straight possessions. Ohio State was in the middle of a 9-0 run.

USC was able to stem the tide briefly, only for Ohio State to come roaring back. It sank an eighth straight three-pointer. On the next possession, a loose ball careened off Yates and out of bounds.

His frustration boiling over, Musselman was called for a technical foul.

Those feelings would abate some in the second half, as the Trojans turned up their efforts on defense. USC held Ohio State to just 33% shooting in the second half.

But the hole it dug was already too deep.