Anze Kopitar helps Kings beat Senators for their season-high third straight win

Kings left wing Kevin Fiala celebrates his goal with defenseman Brandt Clarke as center Phillip Danault skates in during the second period against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena.

Anze Kopitar, Trevor Moore and Kevin Fiala each had a goal and an assist, and the Kings beat the Ottawa Senators 5-2 on Saturday night for their season-high third consecutive win.

Alex Laferriere and Adrian Kempe also scored for the Kings, and David Rittich made 20 saves.

Kopitar snapped a tie 1:37 into the third period, finding himself alone at the top of the crease before finishing for his eighth goal of the season.

Kempe added a power-play goal with 3:46 remaining after Ottawa was called for its second too-many-men penalty. Moore closed it out with an empty-netter.

Ottawa’s Adam Gaudette scored for the third straight game. Tim Stutzle also scored, and Anton Forsberg made 22 saves.

Takeaway

Senators: Gaudette is up to 12 goals in 22 games, matching his career high in 59 games with the Vancouver Canucks in 2019-20.

Kings: Moore returned after sitting out a 2-1 win at Anaheim on Friday because of an illness. But veteran fourth-liner Trevor Lewis was sidelined because of a lower-body injury in the first period.

Key moment

Kopitar swatted in Moore’s rebound early in the third. The captain added a late assist to break a tie with Peter Stastny (1,239) for 42nd on the NHL career points list.

Up next

The Senators finish a three-game California trip on Sunday at Anaheim, and the Kings host Dallas on Wednesday.

Greenspan writes for the Associated Press.