Californian Alex Michelsen continues U.S. surge at Australian Open with upset win

Californian Alex Michelsen celebrates after defeating Karen Khachanov in the third round of the Australian Open on Saturday.

Alex Michelson joked that he was too busy at the Australian Open on Saturday morning to have a lengthy phone conversation with his mother back home in California. His excuse was pretty good, actually: The 20-year-old Michelsen was on court for a 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-2 victory over No. 19 seed Karen Khachanov.

That victory put Michelsen in the fourth round at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time — and was his second win in less than a week over an opponent ranked in the top 20. He eliminated No. 11 Stefanos Tsitsipas in four sets in the opening round.

“Mom, hi! I’m sorry I only called you for a minute this morning. I had things to do,” the 42nd-ranked Michelsen said, looking into a TV camera during his post-match interview at John Cain Arena. “I love you. I miss you. I hope everything’s good at home.”

He’ll now face either No. 8 Alex de Minaur of Australia or No. 31 Francisco Cerúndolo of Argentina for a berth in the quarterfinals.

“I’m going to sit back on the couch and watch tonight and see what happens,” Michelsen said.

He is the second-youngest man from the United States since Andy Roddick in 2003 to get this far at the Australian Open — two years ago, Ben Shelton was about 1 1/2 months younger than Michelsen is now.

Michelsen is part of a crop of Americans making moves in the brackets at Melbourne Park. Six U.S. men and five women from the country reached the third round — both tournament highs.

And Michelsen has done it by defeating two players with some real success at the hard-court event in the past: Tsitsipas was the runner-up in Australia in 2023; Khachanov lost to him in the semifinals that year.

Michelsen, who is coached by 2005 U.S. Open semifinalist Robby Ginepri, converted all four break points he earned against the big-serving Khachanov and compiled an impressive 39 winners to 27 unforced errors.

“I played unbelievable most of that match. I don’t know what’s going on. ... I’ve never hit my forehand that well,” Michelsen said. “Played some of my best tennis at the end.”