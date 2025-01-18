Commanders defeat Lions, will face Rams-Eagles winner in NFC championship game
DETROIT — Jayden Daniels threw for two touchdowns in a flawless performance by Washington’s dazzling rookie, and the Commanders stunned the Detroit Lions 45-31 on Saturday night to reach the NFC championship game for the first time since winning the Super Bowl 33 years ago.
The sixth-seeded Commanders (14-5) were nearly double-digit underdogs against the Super Bowl favorite Lions (15-3) and overcame doubts as they did all season with a rookie quarterback, new coach and general manager.
Detroit, the NFC’s No. 1 seed for the first time, doomed its chances by turning it over five times.
Washington rookie Mike Sainristil had two interceptions, including one on a trick play with receiver Jameson Williams throwing into coverage off a reverse in the fourth quarter. And Quan Martin returned a pick 40 yards for a touchdown.
Jared Goff threw three picks and lost a fumble, turning it over three times in the ill-fated first half.
Daniels finished with 299 yards passing and 51 yards rushing, and — just as important — didn’t turn the ball over.
First-year coach Dan Quinn led Washington to its first playoff win in 19 years last week. The Commanders rallied past Tampa Bay for their sixth comeback win and fifth straight on the final play from scrimmage in regulation or overtime.
The Commanders, who converted three of four fourth downs, didn’t let Detroit keep it that close.
Washington outscored Detroit 28-14 in the second quarter — the highest-scoring quarter in NFL playoff history — to take a 31-21 lead at halftime.
