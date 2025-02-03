Rams inform wide receiver Cooper Kupp he is going to be traded

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp celebrates with his family after winning Super Bowl LVI and being voted the MVP.

The Cooper Kupp era with the Rams appears to be over.

On Monday, the star receiver tweeted that he was informed the Rams will seek to trade him.

“I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships,” Kupp wrote. “I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA.

“Still, if there’s one thing that I have learned over the years: there are so many things that are out of your control, but it is how you respond to these things that you will look back on and remember.”

Kupp, who will be 32 next season, has been an integral part of coach Sean McVay’s offense since general manager Les Snead selected him in the third round of the 2017 draft out of Eastern Washington University.

In 2021, Kupp achieved the so-called triple crown by leading the NFL in catches, yards receiving and touchdown catches. He was named the NFL offensive player of the year.

Kupp caught two touchdown passes in the Rams’ Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals and was voted the game’s most valuable player.

Kupp has been slowed by injuries the last three seasons. The Rams pondered trading Kupp after they started this season 1-4, and he acknowledged after the season that he did not have clarity on his future.

A few days after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Rams in the NFC divisional round, McVay was asked about Kupp’s situation. McVay said that he learned much from a player he considered a good friend.

“One of the things I’ve learned from him as much as anybody is there’s no good way to go about hard conversations other than just straight to the point,” McVay said. “And if you really love somebody enough, then you’re able to be honest and direct with them. And he’s always done that to me. That’s what I’ve done with him.”

Kupp has two years left on the extension he signed in 2022, which included $75 million in guarantees. He is due to earn $12.5 million next season — with a $7.5 million roster bonus — on a salary-cap number of $29.8 million, according to Overthecap.com. Only $5 million of his salary is guaranteed, according to the website.

There was some thought that Kupp might return for the 2025 season if he agreed to restructure his contract, but that does not appear to be the future for a receiver who has 634 career catches for 7,776 yards and 57 touchdowns.

“I have taken so much pride in playing alongside my teammates for the L.A. community, so thank you for embracing my family and making this such a special place for us,” Kupp wrote. “2024 began with one of the best training camps of my career. Preparations start now for 2025. Highly motivated, as healthy as ever, and looking forward to playing elite football for years to come. Love you guys..

But coming for it all.”

Rams players reacted on social media.

“So I thought it was just the NBA trade season,” receiver Puka Nacua tweeted.

“My heart can’t take this,” safety Quentin Lake tweeted, “one of the most amazing teammates I have ever been around.”