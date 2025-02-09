Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City vs. Philadelphia live updates, start time, how to watch

Super Bowl LIX matchups, analysis and prediction

The Lombardi Trophy, given to the Super Bowl winner, is flanked by Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles helmets.

Los Angeles Times NFL writer Sam Farmer breaks down the Super Bowl LIX matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. PST Sunday and will be televised by Fox (Channel 11 in the Los Angeles area) and streamed by Tubi:

Chiefs pass offense vs. Eagles pass defense

Covering Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is always a problem for defenses. (Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)

Protection is a problem for Kansas City. Patrick Mahomes was sacked more this year than any other quarterback. He started getting the ball out quicker toward the end of the season but he isn’t turning over the ball. He hasn’t been intercepted since the Buffalo game in mid-November. The Eagles can cover anyone. The cornerback tandem of Quinyon Mitchell and Darius Slay is smothering. Covering Travis Kelce will be a big challenge, but Cooper DeJean is a remarkable rookie. The ability of Mahomes to extend plays and improvise is what scares defenses. He and Kelce have a seemingly telepathic connection. EDGE: Eagles