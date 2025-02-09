Advertisement
Live Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City vs. Philadelphia

Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City vs. Philadelphia live updates, start time, how to watch

Follow along for live updates and analysis as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at the Superdome in New Orleans.

By Gary Klein
Thuc Nhi Nguyen  and Sam Farmer
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley
(Derik Hamilton, Ed Zurga, Chris Szagola / Associated Press)

Super Bowl LIX matchups, analysis and prediction

The Lombardi Trophy, given to the Super Bowl winner, is flanked by Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles helmets.
(Michael Owens / Getty Images)
By Sam Farmer

NEW ORLEANS — Los Angeles Times NFL writer Sam Farmer breaks down the Super Bowl LIX matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. PST Sunday and will be televised by Fox (Channel 11 in the Los Angeles area) and streamed by Tubi:

Chiefs pass offense vs. Eagles pass defense

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce yells after a play during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl LVIII.
Covering Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is always a problem for defenses.
(Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)

Protection is a problem for Kansas City. Patrick Mahomes was sacked more this year than any other quarterback. He started getting the ball out quicker toward the end of the season but he isn’t turning over the ball. He hasn’t been intercepted since the Buffalo game in mid-November. The Eagles can cover anyone. The cornerback tandem of Quinyon Mitchell and Darius Slay is smothering. Covering Travis Kelce will be a big challenge, but Cooper DeJean is a remarkable rookie. The ability of Mahomes to extend plays and improvise is what scares defenses. He and Kelce have a seemingly telepathic connection. EDGE: Eagles

Read the full story

Super Bowl LIX: Start time, how to watch, location and betting odds

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes side by side with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
In a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will face Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9.
(Reed Hoffman, Matt Rourke / Associated Press)
By Austin Knoblauch

The conference championship games are over and the countdown to Super Bowl LIX begins.

Super Bowl LIX will be played at 3:30 p.m. PST on Sunday. It will take place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, the home of the Saints.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game, including start time, TV channel, how to stream, betting odds and more.

Read the full story
Advertisement