Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City vs. Philadelphia live updates, start time, how to watch

- Share via
Super Bowl LIX matchups, analysis and prediction
NEW ORLEANS — Los Angeles Times NFL writer Sam Farmer breaks down the Super Bowl LIX matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. PST Sunday and will be televised by Fox (Channel 11 in the Los Angeles area) and streamed by Tubi:
Chiefs pass offense vs. Eagles pass defense
Protection is a problem for Kansas City. Patrick Mahomes was sacked more this year than any other quarterback. He started getting the ball out quicker toward the end of the season but he isn’t turning over the ball. He hasn’t been intercepted since the Buffalo game in mid-November. The Eagles can cover anyone. The cornerback tandem of Quinyon Mitchell and Darius Slay is smothering. Covering Travis Kelce will be a big challenge, but Cooper DeJean is a remarkable rookie. The ability of Mahomes to extend plays and improvise is what scares defenses. He and Kelce have a seemingly telepathic connection. EDGE: Eagles
- Share via
Super Bowl LIX: Start time, how to watch, location and betting odds
The conference championship games are over and the countdown to Super Bowl LIX begins.
Super Bowl LIX will be played at 3:30 p.m. PST on Sunday. It will take place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, the home of the Saints.
Here’s everything you need to know about the game, including start time, TV channel, how to stream, betting odds and more.