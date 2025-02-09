Advertisement
Sports

What happens if Super Bowl LIX goes into overtime? Here’s how the NFL’s rules work

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) makes the game-winning reception in the end zone against the Buffalo Bills.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce makes the game-winning touchdown catch during overtime against the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 23, 2022, at Arrowhead Stadium.
(William Purnell / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
1

The final quarter of the AFC divisional round playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan. 23, 2022, could not have been more exciting.

Three lead changes.

Five scoring drives.

A 36-36 tie at the end of regulation.

The overtime period, however, could not have been more disappointing.

One coin toss.

One touchdown drive.

Game over.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills meet at midfield for the overtime coin toss

Sports

New NFL overtime rule: Both teams get ball in playoff games

In regular-season overtime, the game still ends if team scores a touchdown on first possession, but in playoffs both teams now are assured possession.

One of the most exciting playoff games in recent memory — a quarterback duel between Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes — ended abruptly in a 42-36 Chiefs win when Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce on an eight-yard touchdown pass.

Unlike the thrilling fourth quarter, Allen didn’t get a chance to respond because of the overtime rule the NFL had in place at the time.

Advertisement

Months later, that rule was changed for the playoffs. That version remains in place this postseason, including Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Chiefs on Feb. 9. in New Orleans.

Here’s what you need to know about the rule:

2

What was the NFL’s previous overtime rule for playoff games?

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen walks off the field after an overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen walks off the field after an overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Allen never got to take the field during the extra period.
(Ed Zurga / Associated Press)

The previous system was the same as the one still in place for regular-season games. It’s basically a modified sudden-death system that gives each team at least one chance to score — with one big exception.

If the team that first possesses the ball in overtime scores a touchdown (not a field goal) on that drive, that team wins. The game is over, with the other offense never getting a chance to take the field in overtime.

Two football players side by side holding footballs.

Sports

Super Bowl LIX: Start time, teams, how to watch and halftime show

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 Super Bowl, including start time, location, TV channel, streaming options and the halftime show.

If the first team kicks a field goal, the other team gets a possession to either win the game with a touchdown or tie it with a field goal. In the latter case, the game continues until someone scores.

Advertisement
3

What is the NFL’s current overtime rule for playoff games?

It’s basically a modified modified sudden-death system that gives both teams a chance to score.

Period.

If the first team scores a touchdown, the other team gets a possession to tie (and, therefore, extend) the game with a touchdown of its own. Everything else remains the same from the previous format.

4

When did the rule change?

Team owners voted to amend the postseason overtime rules at the annual league meetings March 29, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla.

5

Why did the owners modify the rule?

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates with fans as he walks off the field.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates with fans as he walks off the field after an AFC divisional round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.
(Colin E. Braley / Associated Press)

It’s no coincidence that the decision came just weeks after the Bills-Chiefs playoff game.

“In the Buffalo game this year, it was the greatest 20, 30 minutes of football that I’ve ever seen, ever,” Atlanta Falcons President Rich McKay, chairman of the competition committee, said at the league meetings. “To think that it ended that way definitely brought up the idea of, ‘Hey, is that equitable? Does that work for everybody?’ I have no question that started the discussion.”

Kendrick Lamar performing at the 2023 Super Bowl

Television

Kendrick Lamar to headline 2025 Super Bowl halftime show

Kendrick Lamar will star in the Super Bowl halftime show this February in New Orleans.

Between 2010 and 2022, 12 playoff games went into overtime, with seven of those decided on the opening possession of the extra period.

Advertisement

“We always listen to the fans, that’s the important thing,” league commissioner Roger Goodell said at the meetings. “We are always looking to improve and I think what really drove the decision was the database, ultimately, and looking at the facts and what’s happened.”

6

How would the 2022 Bills-Chiefs playoff game have ended under the new rule?

Of course, no one knows who would have prevailed had Josh Allen and the Bills gotten a chance to tie the game. It’s safe to say, however, most fans would have found the ending much more satisfying regardless of which team prevailed.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 26: quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs talks to referee Clete Blakeman #34 prior to the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

Sports

Fans say the games are rigged for the Chiefs. Are the officials on Kansas City’s side?

The Chiefs are trying to become the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls, but many fans believe officials are on Kansas City’s side and have helped it win.
SportsSuper Bowl
Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a sports reporter on the Fast Break team. He spent more than 18 years with the Los Angeles Times’ Sports Department in a variety of roles. Before joining The Times, he worked for more than a decade as a sports reporter and editor at newspapers in Virginia and Maryland.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Sports

Advertisement