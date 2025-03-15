Etiwanda wins unprecedented third straight state Open Division girls basketball title

Aliyahna Morris of Etiwanda puts up a shot against Archbishop Mitty during the Eagles’ 75-59 win in the state Open Division girls’ basketball championship game. She finished with 12 points.

Clutching a folded white towel to wipe away sweat, coach Stan Delus of Etiwanda takes it personally whenever his girls basketball team gives up a basket. He’s constantly exhorting his players during timeouts to dig deep and play tough defense. He’s like a master teacher determined to get his players to listen and learn.

It’s almost magical what his program has accomplished. On Saturday night, Etiwanda won a record third consecutive Open Division girls basketball state championship with 75-59 win over Archbishop Mitty at Golden 1 Center.

It’s a three peat. Etiwanda wins its third consecutive state Open Division girls championship with 75-59 win over Mitty. pic.twitter.com/gpwPCNHiXS — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 16, 2025

The Eagles won the Southern Section Open Division championship in 2022 with a 29-1 record, then came state titles in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

“It’s the most amazing four-year run for a public school,” Delus said.

It’s three-peat time for Etiwanda winning a third straight Open Division girls basketball state championship. (Greg Stein for The Times)

Etiwanda led 37-31 at halftime and extended its margin to 20 points in the third quarter. Arynn Finley, a junior guard, was magnificent all night. She scored 21 points and made eight of her nine shots.

Arynn Finley 17 points in first half. Halftime. Etiwanda 37, Mitty 31. Open Division girls. pic.twitter.com/FS1wf119zE — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 16, 2025

“That’s pretty good,” Finley said of her shooting prowess.

Etiwanda was efficient and effective on offense, making 31 of 52 shots (60%). Point guard Aliyahna Morris had 12 points and seven assists. Shaena Brew and Chasity Rice added 13 points each. Grace Knox had 10 points and 10 rebounds. The Eagles also held Mitty (27-4) to 30% shooting. Ze’Ni Petterson finished with 17 points for Mitty.

Delus yells, “Up, up, up” so many times during games trying to get his players to increase their defensive pressure that Morris says, “I dream about it” while sleeping.

The Eagles (28-5) started the season losing three of their first five games, with some thinking Etiwanda’s hold on being No. 1 in girls basketball was over. Delus felt otherwise. The losses were a way to teach lessons and convince his players they needed improvement. And improve they did.

The master teacher/coach. Stan Delus. Etiwanda by nine. pic.twitter.com/lbe0r89hU2 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 16, 2025

They were beaten by Ontario Christian in the Southern Section Open Division final but came back to beat the Knights 67-62 in the regional final. Then Saturday night, they defeated Mitty for the third straight year with a performance so dominant that Delus was smiling at times in the second half.

“We trusted the process,” Morris said. “We had to grow as a team.”

Said Delus: “We kept saying, ‘Keep believing in ourselves.’”