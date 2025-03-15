Brayden Burries delivers historic performance to lead Roosevelt to state championship

Brayden Burries of Eastvale Roosevelt is all smiles after his historic performance in an 80-60 win over Riordan in the state Open Division championship game.

The show that Brayden Burries of Eastvale Roosevelt put on at Golden 1 Center on Saturday night in the state Open Division championship game against San Francisco Riordan was historic. Fans who watched him make 10 of 13 shots and score 27 points in the first half, ranging from three-point baskets to layups after grabbing a rebound and dribbling coast to coast, will remember his absolute brilliance.

One of the best 16 minutes of high school basketball I’ve ever seen by an individual. 27 points by Brayden Burries. 10 of 13 shots. 44-33 Roosevelt over Riordan. pic.twitter.com/vi3htlEF4Q — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 16, 2025

The 6-foot-5 senior couldn’t be stopped. He was in one of those rare athletic trances that bring out moments of greatness. He finished with 44 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and led Roosevelt (35-2) to its first Open Division state title with an emphatic 80-60 victory over Riordan.

Burries set an Open Division scoring record (the previous record was 35 points) in one of the best individual playoff performances in Southern California history. Tracy Murray scored 64 points in the 1989 state Division II final for Glendora at the Oakland Coliseum and Dwayne Polee scored 43 points against Crenshaw in the 1981 City Section championship game before 14,123 at the Sports Arena.

5 ⭐️ Brayden Burries goes OFF for 44 in CIF State Open Division Championship Game 😳 Burries is one of the top uncommitted prospects in the 2025 class 👀@BraydenBurries pic.twitter.com/oSIPsOeZdV — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) March 16, 2025

Burries made 15 of 22 shots, was four for six from three-point range and made 10 of 12 free throws. Roosevelt made 21 of 23 free throws.

“Unbelievable,” Roosevelt coach Stephen Singleton said. “Best player in the history of Roosevelt. No. 5 is going to be retired. Nobody is better. He stepped up in the biggest moment on the biggest stage. He’ll be playing here one day.”

Said Burries: “Before the game I was listening to a lot of gospel music. I was just in a zone. I woke up feeling great. We had our shootaround and had the chemistry, ‘We can’t lose this one tonight.’ We had to finish the story. It was great time out there. I wish we had another game. It was amazing.”

Burries still hasn’t announced a college choice. His sidekick, point guard Myles Walker, had another terrific game, scoring 15 points.

Jasir Rancher scored 22 points for Riordan, which finished 29-2.

Roosevelt’s Brayden Burries is helped up by Myles Walker after making a three-pointer while being fouled. (Greg Stein / For The Times)

In describing what he saw in the first half from Burries, Walker said he was “unconscious.”

“He’s the best player in the nation,” Walker said.

Burries is set to play in the McDonald’s All-American game. He has left a legacy at Roosevelt that will be long remembered.

