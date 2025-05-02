Todd Pletcher-trained Grande scratched from Kentucky Derby with a foot bruise

The Kentucky Derby dropped to 19 horses on Friday when Grande was scratched from the race with a foot bruise. Grande is trained by Todd Pletcher and was to be ridden by John Velazquez. The owner is Mike Repole.

Grande joins Rodriguez, trained by Bob Baffert, as scratches since the race was drawn last Saturday. Both are coming out of the Wood Memorial at Aqueduct. Rodriguez won the race and Grande was second.

Two years ago, Forte, also trained by Pletcher and owned by Repole, was scratched as the morning-line favorite. This is the first time in 21 years that Pletcher has not had a Derby starter. Pletcher has won the Derby twice with Super Saver in 2010 and Always Dreaming in 2017.

Grande did not race as a 2-year-old and had only run three times. He won his maiden and then an allowance before finishing second in the Wood. A son of Curlin, he was purchased for $300,000.

He was scheduled to break from nine, wearing the saddlecloth of 10. All horses on the outside of him will move in one gate.