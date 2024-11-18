Prep talk: Salesian is proud of its NFL alumunus, Deommodore Lenoir

Deommodore Lenoir of Salesian High, shown in 2016, is now the San Francisco 49ers’ star cornerback.

When Deommodore Lenoir was a sophomore at Los Angeles Salesian High, the resident of South L.A. said he cried after receiving his first college football scholarship offer. He’d dream at home of playing in the NFL. He just never knew which team.

Last week, he cried again after the San Francisco 49ers signed him to a five-year, $92-million contract extension, with both sides appreciating he’d be a 49er for life. It was both sides betting on each other, and Lenoir showed through high school, then in college at Oregon, and now with the 49ers, that he’s a player focused on fulfilling his dreams.

“Always believe in yourself,” he said last week by phone when asked what he’d tell current Salesian football players, who have advanced to the Southern Section Division 8 semifinals. “Nobody is going to push you more than yourself.”

Coach Anthony Atkins said he uses Lenoir’s success to give Salesian players hope and clarity.

“His hard work, dedication and resilience are qualities we strive to instill in our players every day,” Atkins said. “I tell my team that his success isn’t just about talent; it’s about the sacrifices he made, the countless hours he put in, and his unwavering focus. His journey is proof that with commitment and the right mindset, they too can achieve great things.” …

Chatsworth basketball player Alijah Arenas began his junior season Friday with a 34-point performance in a 79-49 win over Verdugo Hills. The Chancellors are playing in the Westchester tournament that begins Tuesday. …

In 21-12 win over Brown, freshman QB Caleb Sanchez (St. John Bosco) passed for 241 yards and three touchdowns. Ivy League star. https://t.co/SamUaTBCVv — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 17, 2024

Public school supporters have to be thrilled with what Simi Valley’s football team has accomplished this season in games against private schools. The Pioneers have wins over Oaks Christian, St. Bonaventure, Bishop Diego and Sherman Oaks Notre Dame. Next up is Loyola in a Southern Section Division 3 semifinal playoff game. …

Yorba Linda coach Jeff Bailey and Corona Centennial coach Matt Logan both trained under former Esperanza football coach Gary Meek. They also wear shorts at games like Meek did. Here’s a story from 1993 explaining Meek’s influence as a coach. …

QB Tagg Harrison of Simi Valley throws perfect pass to Quentin McGahan in win over La Habra. pic.twitter.com/OPeCDlCUZD — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 17, 2024

The City Section is close to finalizing a deal to play its top football championship games at El Camino College. …

Dylan Fingersh, a freshman kicker at Harvard from Capistrano Valley, had never attempted a college field goal. The starting kicker was injured. He kicked the game-winning field goal Saturday with no time left. It gave Harvard a 31-28 win over Penn and a share of the Ivy League title. …

Let’s hear it for the kickers making long field goals. The latest was CJ Wallace of St. John Bosco converting on a 48-yard field goal against Santa Margarita on Friday. Among the long field goals this season: 52 yards by Nate Lewis of Villa Park; 51 yards by Jacob Kreinbring of Loyola; 50 yards by Noah LaBerge of Oaks Christian; 49 yards by Carter Sobel of Chaminade; and 47 yards by Jonathan Arreola of Mayfair. …

Team did not come out for national anthem but my son could hear it. American and Friday night lights. Nothing better. @RonMFlores @latsondheimer pic.twitter.com/HcNdfk8neb — Greg Blessing (@blessinggreg) November 18, 2024

It was 25 years ago in a football playoff game between Los Alamitos and Loyola when a 60-yard field goal sent it to overtime. The kicker/punter — Chris Kluwe — would make it to the NFL. Here’s the story. . . .

The YMCA QB Club in Glendale just completed its 83rd year in existence. It met weekly for lunch at Oakmont Country Club on Wednesdays, with local coaches from the area giving updates and a special guest providing talks. Membership has declined but members are dedicated and plan for year No. 84 next fall.

