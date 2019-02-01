How do the Rams fit into Los Angeles' pop culture? It's complicated

“A team that plugs away doesn't work as well in Los Angeles, or at least blends into the tapestry more easily, because there's just so much else to distract attention,” columnist and Sports Illustrated contributor Will Leitch wrote in 2016, back when the Rams finished with 12 losses and looked only a touch more likely to appear in the Super Bowl than the Dodgers. “There are die-hard, devoted fans of those teams in Los Angeles, just like there are in every city, but unless there's one breakout star, those teams can't quite break through.”