Super Bowl 2019: Tom Brady showed why he is the greatest ever

Tom Brady was legendary. Jared Goff was lost.
Brady raised his hands into the air. Jared Goff banged his hands against his helmet.
Brady swaggered off the field in the arms of his teammates. Goff remained stuck on the bench, frozen under his helmet.
In the final frazzled minutes of Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, Brady threw the New England Patriots into a seven-point lead.
In the next desperate breath, Goff threw the Rams season away.
That was pretty much the entire game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, a 13-3 Patriot victory that was all about the quarterbacks in the final seven minutes.
Brady, 41, the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl, showed why he is the greatest quarterback ever.
Goff, 24, attempting to be the youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl, acted every bit his age.
A defensive struggle and punting exhibition that will be remembered as one of the worst Super Bowls ever nonetheless was decided by a thrilling fourth quarter in which Brady became the first player to win six Super Bowl championships while Goff became one of many young players to crumble at his feet.
With 9 minutes 49 seconds left in regulation and the score tied 3-3, the Patriots began a drive at their 31-yard line. Their fans, who greatly outnumbered Rams fans, began chanting, “Brady, Brady, Brady.’’
What happened next was Brady, Brady, Brady.
The Patriots quarterback lofted a perfect screen pass to Rob Gronkowski, then a couple of short passes to Julian Edelman, then a perfect deep ball to a double-covered Gronkowski at the Rams’ 2-yard line.
From there, Sony Michel ran for a touchdown to give the Patriots what became a 10-3 lead, giving the ball back to Goff with seven minutes left.
Working from his own 25-yard line, Goff moved the Rams to the Patriots 27. But from there, facing a surging blitz from Duron Harmon, Goff threw wildly toward Brandin Cooks in front of the end zone. The ball was badly underthrown and Stephon Gilmore intercepted it for the Patriots to essentially end the game.
While Brady finished 21 of 35 for 262 yards, Goff wound up completing just half of his 38 passes for 229 yards that mostly came late in the game.
Brady was The Man. Goff was The Kid.
And the Rams have still never won a Super Bowl championship for Los Angeles.