Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay know pain in New England. Are Rams in line for more?

Facing the Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., has been called intimidating, especially during New England’s heyday.

Matthew Stafford has played in 215 regular-season games and eight playoff games during his 15-plus NFL seasons. But the Rams quarterback has played only once against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

It did not go well.

In 2014, while playing for the Detroit Lions, Stafford completed 19 of 46 passes for 264 yards, with an interception, in a 34-9 defeat. His 39.1 completion percentage remains the lowest in his career.

“It was a tough day,” he said Wednesday. “It wasn’t pretty.”

Stafford, however, instantly recounted the statistical picture going into it, the personnel and coverages former Patriots coach Bill Belichick successfully deployed to neutralize Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson, and key injuries that occurred.

Advertisement

“Other than that,” Stafford quipped, “I remember nothing.”

On Sunday, Stafford returns to Gillette Stadium looking to lead a Rams rebound from their 23-15 defeat by the Miami Dolphins on Monday night. Stafford completed 32 of 46 passes for 293 yards with an interception. It marked only the second time since the Rams traded for him in 2021 that they did not score a touchdown. He has passed for nine touchdowns with seven interceptions this season.

Stafford still needs one touchdown pass to take sole possession of 10th place on the NFL’s career list. He is tied with Eli Manning at 366.

While Stafford will play at Gillette Stadium for the second time, this will be Sean McVay’s first experience there as a head coach. Nine years ago, McVay made the trip as Washington’s offensive coordinator.

Advertisement

As was Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s custom, he came onto the field with Jay-Z’s “Public Service Announcement” ringing through the stadium. The song includes the lyric, “Allow me to reintroduce myself.”

Tom Brady would enter Gillette Stadium in style in New England. (Getty Images)

“Brady walks out … and you’re thinking, ‘Oh man,’” McVay said. “It was impressive.”

The Patriots won, 27-10.

Stafford and McVay aim for better results Sunday. It will be a challenge, however, with the offensive line possibly reshuffling again after a poor performance against the Dolphins.

Advertisement

The Rams had been encouraged going into that game because center Jonah Jackson, left guard Steve Avila and Joe Noteboom were returning from injuries that sidelined them for seven games. Stafford was sacked four times, however, multiple passes were tipped and the rushing attack was ineffective.

“You have to acknowledge the fact that 60% of our guys that were out there hadn’t played football in months,” McVay said, adding, “You always try to simulate those things in practice settings, but it’s very difficult. ... I know guys are competing to the best of their ability, but there were some things that we expect better.

Rams Rams takeaways: Offense needs more from Kyren Williams, defensive line shows sparks Monday marked the first time the Rams failed to reach the end zone with Matthew Stafford under center since a 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 3, 2022.

“And you also look at yourself and say, ‘Are we doing exactly the right things?’ Even though if we might think that, let’s learn from it and let’s apply it moving forward.”

McVay said right tackle Rob Havenstein could be sidelined again because of an ankle injury that forced him to sit out against the Dolphins. Noteboom, who started in place of Havenstein, aggravated the ankle injury that had him on injured reserve and was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday’s injury report. McVay indicated there was a chance that second-year pro Warren McClendon Jr. could start against the Patriots.

The Rams have yet to play a snap with a projected line that includes Alaric Jackson at left tackle, Avila at left guard, Jonah Jackson at center, Kevin Dotson at right guard and Havenstein at right tackle.

Will there ever be a time when the Rams will field their projected line?

“Your guess is as good as mine,” McVay said, adding, “It’s been some challenging, unique circumstances for sure. You certainly hope so, but here we are 10 weeks in and it just seems like you’re getting more resilient to handle it.”