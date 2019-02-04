Super Bowl 2020 odds have Rams, Chiefs, Patriots as the early favorites

The New England Patriots and their fans are still celebrating their victory over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday night.
But for the other 31 NFL teams and their fans — and probably Patriots coach Bill Belichick — it’s time to look ahead to next season.
The folks in Las Vegas are ready for all those folks with the odds for next year’s Super Bowl.
Super Book USA, run by Westgate Resorts, has the Chiefs — who will return with league MVP Patrick Mahomes after coming up just short of making it to the Super Bowl this year — listed as a 6-1 favorite, followed by the Rams, Patriots and New Orleans Saints at 8-1 and Chargers, Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers at 14-1.
Meanwhile, the two participants in this year’s big game are next year’s favorites as far as Bovada is concerned. The Rams and Patriots are getting 7-1 odds, followed by the Chiefs and Chargers at 8-1.
The reigning champs are also getting some respect from BetOnline.ag, which lists the Patriots as 6-1 favorites, followed by the Chiefs at 7-1 and Rams at 8-1.