Rams vs. New England Patriots: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

After losing to the Miami Dolphins on Monday night, the Rams welcomed a short turnaround to forget about their ineffective performance on offense and breakdowns at key moments on defense.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has passed for 366 touchdowns in his 15-plus NFL seasons, needs one touchdown pass to take sole possession of 10th place on the career list. Stafford has passed for nine touchdowns with seven interceptions this season.
The Rams’ offensive line protected Stafford well during a three-game winning streak that preceded the loss to the Dolphins. That trend appeared as if it would continue when linemen Jonah Jackson, Steve Avila and Joe Noteboom returned to the starting lineup. Instead, the line played poorly in both the pass and rushing attacks. Stafford was sacked four times.
Right tackle Rob Havenstein will sit out a second consecutive game because of an ankle injury, and Noteboom did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, so second-year pro Warren McClendon Jr. would seem to be the starter at right tackle.
Running back Kyren Williams, who rushed for eight touchdowns in the first six games, has not run for one in the last three.
Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay never played in New England with the Rams, but they did lose there as members of Detroit and Washington, respectively.
Rams edge rushers Jared Verse and Byron Young and tackles Kobie Turner and Braden Fiske are pressuring quarterbacks and have combined for 17½ sacks.
Since replacing Jacoby Brissett, Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye, the No. 3 pick in the draft, has passed for seven touchdowns with five interceptions. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson has rushed for six touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass. Tight end Hunter Henry has a team-best 40 catches, receiver DeMario Douglas 39.
Defensive ends Keion White and Deatrich Wise both have five sacks.
The Rams and Patriots will play at 10 a.m. PST at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The game will air in Southern California on Fox and will be available nationally on YouTube TV with a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on the radio at 710 AM, 93.1 FM or 1330 AM.
Gary Klein’s pick: The Rams’ offense played poorly against the Dolphins, but the Patriots average only 16 points a game, so there is no need to be a juggernaut. The Rams will get back on track and even their record at 5-5. Rams 24, Patriots 17
Sam Farmer’s pick: Maye is a guy to watch, and the Patriots have won two of their last three. The Rams were embarrassed against the Dolphins and should be able to bounce back, though they aren’t blowing out anybody. Rams 24, Patriots 18
