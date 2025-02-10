Some sportsbooks give Chiefs, not champion Eagles, best odds to win Super Bowl in 2026

Much of the talk going into Sunday focused on the Kansas City Chiefs dynasty, as Patrick Mahomes and company were appearing in their fifth Super Bowl in six years and looking to become the first team to three-peat.

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, however, had other ideas in Super Bowl LIX.

Two years after suffering a heartbreaking loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, the Eagles dominated them from start to finish in this year’s game, leading by 34 late in the fourth quarter of their eventual 40-22 victory in New Orleans.

Advertisement

One might call it a convincing win for the Eagles, but apparently it wasn’t convincing enough for at least some people. In an early look ahead to Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara next February, not all sportsbooks have the newly crowned champions listed as the favorite to win it all again.

Most books do seem to agree on the five teams with the best odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy a year from now — the Eagles, Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions. The Bills, with current NFL MVP Josh Allen at quarterback, were the only team to defeat the Chiefs in a meaningful game during the regular season but lost to them 32-29 in the AFC championship.

The Ravens, with two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson at quarterback, lost to Buffalo 27-25 in the divisional round of the playoffs. The Lions were the top seed in the NFC but were upset by the upstart Washington Commanders 45-31 in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Advertisement

As of Monday morning, FanDuel has the Chiefs listed as next year’s favorites at +650, with the Eagles relegated to a three-way tie with the Bills and Ravens for the next-best odds +700. The Lions are next at +900.

DraftKings has the Eagles coming out on top at +600, followed by the Chiefs, Bills and Ravens at +700 and the Lions at +1000. BetMGM has Philadelphia successfully defending the title at +650, followed by the Ravens at +700, the Chiefs and Bills at +750 and the Lions at +850.

Bet365 lists the Eagles and Chiefs as co-favorites at +650, followed by the Bills and Ravens at +700 and the Lions at +900. ESPN BET has the Chiefs and Ravens on top at +650, followed by the Eagles, Bills and Lions at +700.